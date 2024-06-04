Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly is stepping away from acting, here's why

Ant-Man franchise's star Evangeline Lilly, renowned for portraying Hope van Dyne/Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is stepping away from Hollywood for the foreseeable future. The information comes from the Hollywood star's latest Instagram post, where she revealed that for now, her place was elsewhere.

Evangeline Lilly posted a 2006 video of herself, where the actress is seen talking about her dream of becoming a "retired actress," something that she is now setting out to fulfill. She also addressed her dream of starting a family and doing humanitarian work, which is the primary reason the actress is stepping away from Hollywood.

The actress did not close the door on her acting career forever, stating in her post that she may return to Hollywood one day. However, she made it clear that it would not be any time soon. This piece of news also means that should the Ant-Man franchise continue to exist inside the vast MCU, Wasp (or at least one played by Evangeline Lilly) will not be a part of it anymore.

"I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings...Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong."

While it may come as sad news to fans of the actress, Lilly is more than happy to pursue her other dreams and aspirations aside from acting. She concluded her Instagram post, adding:

"A new season has arrived, and I AM READY... and I AM HAPPY."

This announcement also means that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be her last film, at least as of now.

Evangeline Lilly saw her first stint of popularity in the role of Kate Austen in the ABC drama series Lost. This role not only made her a popular face in the industry but also bagged her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. There was no looking back for the actress after this.

She appeared in many successful television shows and movies, including the likes of The Hurt Locker, Real Steel, and even The Hobbit franchise.

She gained further popularity when she joined the MCU as Hope van Dyne, who became the Wasp in the film series.