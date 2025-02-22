Every upcoming movie for Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove is an American actress and singer, who received breakthrough success with the shows Drake and Josh and iCarly on Nickelodeon. The actress soon became a teen idol at the time and even entered the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

She began working in commercials, before making her debut in the movie, School of Rock, and then moving on to the two Nickelodeon massive hits. She has also lent her voice in the Despicable Me film series for the character of Margo, which is among the highest grossing animated movies worldwide.

Her other movie ventures include, The Intruders, North Hollywood, and the CBS series, Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove. The actress also sang tracks on iCarly and later released an album, Sparks Fly, which had the song, Kissin U, which reached the Billboard Hot 100. Cosgrove has won two Young Artist Awards, three Kids’ Choice Awards, and is a Daytime Emmy-nominated actress.

Cosgrove will next be seen in two movie projects this year and one of them is likely a iCarly movie. Let's take a look.

The Wrong Paris and a new iCarly movie: Upcoming movies featuring Miranda Cosgrove in 2025

1) The Wrong Paris

Cosgrove at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's Mother Of The Bride (Image via Getty)

Directed by Janeen Damian and starring Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé, The Wrong Paris is an upcoming romantic comedy movie that will premiere on Netflix. The movie revolves around a single woman, Dawn (Cosgrove), who decides to enter a dating show set in Paris.

While she thinks that the show is set in Paris, France, the show is actually in Paris, Texas. Written by Nicole Henrich, the plot follows Dawn trying to hilariously get kicked off the show, but beginning to fall for a handsome bachelor on the show, Trey (Fode).

2) iCarly Movie

Cosgrove at the Paramount+ UK Launch (Image via Getty)

Featuring Miranda Cosgrove, iCarly is a popular sitcom that aired on Nickelodean from 2007 to 2012. It revolves around Carly (Cosgrove), who launches a successful internet show in the absence of her parents. Its reboot series (2021 to 2023) ran on Paramount+ for three extra seasons before it got cancelled, where Cosgrove was the executive producer.

During an appearance on The Talk in November 2024, Cosgrove hinted that iCarly film is in development. She mentioned:

“I’m not allowed to 100% confirm anything yet but I think the fans of the show are going to be super excited because we have something in the works.”

Talking about “bringing back old favorites,” the actress added:

“Yes, and we actually ended the revival on a cliffhanger, and we’re going to wrap that up.”

With news of a new iCarly movie, viewers wish to see the mystery of Carly’s mother getting resolved and the relationship between Carly and Freddy progress.

Miranda Cosgrove’s other recently released movies

Miranda Cosgrove visits "Extra" (Image via Getty)

The actress had a successful previous year (2024) as well, where she recently featured in the a Netflix romantic comedy Mother of the Bride, opposite Brooke Shields. The movie reached the Top 10 film in over 90 countries.

Miranda Cosgrove also worked in the movie, Drugstore June, which revolves around influencer culture and coming-of-age themes. The actress’s other work on television includes, The Naked Brothers Band, Merry Christmas, Drake and Josh, a television documentary titled, 7 Secrets with Miranda Cosgrove, The Good Wife, Crowded, The Goldbergs, and others.

Viewers can go through the list and check out the actress's latest projects for 2025.

