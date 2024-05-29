5 films to watch if you liked Mother of the Bride

Wedding-themed movies have always been popular, so it is no surprise that Netflix's latest offering, Mother of the Bride, has found many takers. The rom-com by Mark Waters features Brooke Shields, who Netflix subscribers loved in the 2021 feel-good romance A Castle for Christmas. This time, she plays Lana Winslow, who is stunned by her daughter's sudden wedding announcement.

Lana is very attached to her daughter Emma, played by Miranda Cosgrove of iCarly fame. Understandably, she has difficulty getting on board with Emma's rushed wedding plans. However, the real shocker arrives in the form of Will Jackson, her ex-boyfriend portrayed by Benjamin Bratt, who turns out to be the groom's father.

Beautiful locations, the exciting "will they, won't they" dynamic, and the easy pace of Mother of the Bride have won over viewers who can't get enough of light-hearted romances. This list shares other worthy titles with the same vibe as Mother of the Bride.

Ticket to Paradise and four other movies like Mother of the Bride that capture the irrefutable charm of weddings

1) Jumping the Broom (2011)

The movie derives its title from the Black American tradition wherein the bride and groom jump over a ceremonial broom (Image via Sony Pictures)

In Mother of the Bride, Lana and Will don't get along initially because of their complicated past, which ultimately causes friction between their children. This movie by Salim Akil presents a similar problem for Sabrina and Jason, played by Paula Patton and Laz Alonso.

Although they come from different backgrounds, they find they are a good match and decide to marry. Their families finally meet as the wedding date nears but don't get off on the right foot. With tensions high, there are quite a few verbal and physical altercations.

Like Mother of the Bride, Jumping the Broom also focuses on parent-child relationships and how meaningful conversation can strengthen them.

Where to watch: Jumping the Broom can be streamed on Apple TV and Prime Video.

2) Plus One (2019)

Like Mother of the Bride, this rom-com is heartfelt and witty (Image via RLJE Films)

Weddings tend to make people more adventurous when it comes to love. In Mother of the Bride, Lana believes that she is no longer young enough to fall in love but is forced to reconsider when the young doctor Lucas Campion (Chad Michael Murray) expresses his interest in her.

In Plus One by Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer, Jack Quaid plays Ben, who has been friends with Alice, portrayed by Maya Erskine, since college. Since they are both single, they decide to be each other's plus one for the wedding season. Even though they never viewed each other as potential romantic partners, they started to see a new side to one another as they attended different weddings together.

Like Lana in Mother of the Bride, Ben and Alice open themselves to unexpected connections. Quaid and Erskine, in particular, will win over romantic movie fans with their palpable chemistry and comedic timing.

Where to watch: This rom-com can be viewed on Netflix and Apple TV.

3) Father of the Bride (2022)

Like Lana in Mother of the Bride, Andy García's character also doesn't see eye-to-eye with his daughter about the wedding plans (Image via Warner Bros Pictures)

Cinephiles would argue that the Father of the Bride film series inspires the core concept of Mother of the Bride. Even though the beloved series catapulted from the 1950 film starring Spencer Tracy, the 1991 remake, starring Steve Martin, will ring more bells for young audiences.

In this sixth installment, directed by Gaz Alazraki, Andy García plays a Cuban-American architect, Billy, whose marriage with Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is on the rocks. They plan to get a divorce, and their counselor advises them to share the news with their daughter Sofia, played by Adria Arjona. But they don't get a chance to tell Sofia as she springs some big news of her own - she is getting married.

Billy, like Lana in Mother of the Bride, cannot help but feel frustrated with the unconventional wedding plans and struggles to suppress his dislike for the groom's family. Even though the film explores the same core concept as the rest of the series, it still finds a way to make it feel fresh and engaging.

Where to watch: Father of the Bride is available to stream on Prime Video.

4) Ticket to Paradise (2022)

Like Mother of the Bride, this movie also features a destination wedding (Image via Universal Studios)

Many modern wedding movies showcase exotic locations. In Mother of the Bride, viewers can follow the romance of the lead couples while also soaking in the beautiful landscapes of Phuket, Thailand. Likewise, in Ticket to Paradise by Ol Parker, moviegoers are transported to the picturesque locales of Bali, Indonesia.

Kaitlyn Dever plays Lily, who goes to Bali, Indonesia, on vacation and falls in love with a Balinese seaweed farmer, Gede, portrayed by Maxime Bouttier. Her parents, David and Georgia, played by George Clooney and Julia Roberts, don't take the news well. Although they are divorced and can't seem to agree on anything, they end up working together to sabotage the wedding.

Like Lana and Will in Mother of the Bride, they can clear their misunderstandings and start anew. Ticket to Paradise is funny and heartfelt and has plenty of adorable moments that will make romance fans swoon.

Where to watch: Ticket to Paradise can be streamed on Netflix.

5) Maybe I Do (2023)

This movie marks the feature directorial debut of Michael Jacobs (Image via Vertical Entertainment)

Lana is more than a little uncomfortable when she has to interact with her ex in Mother of the Bride, which leads to awkward situations that are hilarious to watch. In Maybe I Do, a similar situation arises when a young couple, Michelle and Allen, portrayed by Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, decide to take the next step in their relationship and get their parents to meet.

Diane Keaton and Richard Gere play Michelle's parents, while William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon portray Allen's parents. When the meeting finally takes place, it turns out that they do, in fact, know each other. The unfortunate truth that they are having secret affairs threatens to ruin Michelle and Allen's chance at happiness.

It is interesting to see many different relationship dynamics at play and how a "one shoe fits all" solution doesn't apply to love.

Where to watch: Maybe I Do is available to stream on Prime Video and Netflix.

These fun movies, like Mother of the Bride, boast an easy pace that will endear moviegoers looking for romcoms that celebrate romance, second chances, and memorable weddings.