Mother of the Bride soundtrack list: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Featuring a beautiful wedding on the tropical beach of Thailand, Mother of the Bride is set to take the spot as Netflix's romantic comedy of the summer. Starring Brooke Shields as the titular mother, the film follows a woman whose daughter is getting married in Phuket, Thailand, to a man she met in London.

However, upon her arrival, she is shocked to learn that the father of the groom is her ex-lover from college. As per Netflix, the film's synopsis reads as the following:

"A doting mom jets off to a tropical island resort for her daughter's wedding — only to discover the groom's father is the ex she hasn't seen in decades."

The romantic ambiance of the movie is enhanced by its soundtrack, which features music ranging from modern dance-pop to vintage ballads. Thus, viewers are eager to learn about all the songs that appear in the Netflix film, Mother of the Bride.

Chapel of Love, Surfside, and more songs feature on the Mother of the Bride soundtrack list

1) I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Brooke Shields plays Lana in the film (Image via Getty/Presley Ann)

The Mother of the Bride film's first song is the upbeat tune I'm Good (Blue) by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, which blends nostalgic vibes with contemporary party energy.

This remix of Eiffel 65's 1999 hit Blue plays while Brooke Shields and Cosgrove's characters touch down in the picturesque locale of Phuket, Thailand.

2) Mona Lisa by Ray Evans & Jay Livingston

In Mother of the Bride, the enchanting melody of this piano piece first graces the scene as a harpist performs it during RJ's heartfelt proposal to Emma.

Subsequently, the tune features again in Thailand during memories of Will and Lana's college days. It is revealed that Mona Lisa by Ray Evans and Jay Livingston (originally by Nat King Cole) was their song.

3) Queen of Stacks (feat. Patty Monroe) by Daniel Lobel

Miranda Cosgrove plays Emma in the film (Image via Netflix/Presley Ann)

This track by Daniel Lobel sets the scene as Lana steps into the beachside bar for her rendezvous with the charming Lucas (played by Chad Michael), a fellow doctor she encountered following her pickleball mishap with Will.

4) We Got the Beat by The Go-Go's

In a nostalgic moment, Lana, Will, and their college crew opt to rewind the clock and revisit their youth at the beach. Accompanied by the upbeat sounds of the 1981 songs We Got the Beat by The Go-Go's, they dive into a spontaneous adventure, raiding the local grocery store for snacks and drinks.

5) Chapel Of Love by The Dixie Cups

Benjamin Bratt plays Will in the film (Image via Getty/Presley Ann)

Emma and RJ enjoy some quality time on the beach. Determined to shift Emma's focus away from work, RJ serenades her with the timeless tune Chapel of Love by the Dixie Cups. Their impromptu duet captivates onlookers who applaud their sweet romantic moment.

6) Surfside by Douglas Kinloch

Lana, Will, and their crew decide to elevate their beach festivities by going skinny-dipping. With carefree abandon, they dash naked towards the ocean, accompanied by the pulsating rhythm of Surfside by Douglas Kinloch.

7) Vacation by Priya Ragu

Emma makes the decision to pursue her own dream wedding rather than giving in to the sponsors' demands. In a lively montage, the group basks on the beach, goes shopping, visits spas, and rehearses for the upcoming wedding.

8) DONG by Bear Knuckle

Chad Michael Murray plays Lucas in the film (Image via Getty/Presley Ann)

In the climactic moment of Mother of the Bride, the 2022 track DONG by Bear Knuckle plays, as Lana and Will plunge into the pool, following his heartfelt proposal. The infectious beat plays on, as other wedding guests join them in the pool, culminating in a vibrant group dance sequence before the film's end credits roll.

Mother of the Bride is currently available to stream on Netflix.

