“Everyone already thinks I’m you” — Pauly Shore gets upset after Richard Simmons disapproves of biopic starring the comedian

Pauly Shore was "up all night crying" after Richard Simmons publicly disapproved of a biopic based on the latter's life. On April 4, 2024, American fitness personality, Richard Simmons, took to X and wrote that he did not approve of his upcoming biopic starring comedian and actor Pauly Shore. Simmons stated that he himself was in talks with studios to create his own film.

The very next day, Shore responded to Simmons' post with a heartbroken message on Instagram, in which he requested a meeting with Simmons and told him that he would love the movie. The comedian insisted that he was the best pick to play Simmons.

"Everyone already thinks I'm you. We're the same. Beautiful, inside and out. Hellll yea!," mentioned Paul Shore.

"I was up all night crying" — Pauly Shore on Richard Simmons’ X post

Back in January 2024, Encino Man star Pauly Shore announced that he was going to play eccentric fitness personality Richard Simmons in a brand new biopic, which was backed by the Wolper Organization. However, later on January 18, Simmons put out an X post in which he publicly distanced himself from the biopic:

"I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support."

Last Wednesday (April 24, 2024) on X, Simmons once again showed his disapproval of the biopic which was under development. He wrote that a man he didn't know was writing his biopic starring Pauly Shore.

"I do not approve this movie. I am in talks with major studios to create my own biopic with some help. Wait for this movie," Simmons wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, Pauly Shore took a screenshot of Simmons' X post and reshared it on Instagram along with a side-by-side picture of Shore and Simmons. Shore's post was accompanied by a lengthy caption, which started with a heartbreaking revelation.

"You guys, I was up all night crying regarding Richard Simmons’ tweet [now X]," Shore mentioned.

The comedian questioned the flamboyant fitness personality as to why he did not give his consent to the movie and further asked Simmons who was better suited to play him except Pauly Shore. As mentioned above, the comedian claimed that Simmons and himself were the same inside and out and that everybody already thought that they were one.

"Leonardo DiCaprio’s not gonna play you. Brad Pitt’s not gonna play you. I’m perfect," Shore added.

Pauly Shore was hurt by Richard Simmons' disapproval of his movie (Image via Instagram/@paulyshore)

Shore noted that Simmons hadn't even heard the pitch for the movie. In his post, he asked Simmons if he could come over with some "warm matzo ball soup" and a "pastrami sandwich with dark mustard" from Canter's Deli. Shore further asked if he could rub Simmons' feet while Jordan Allen-Dutton, the writer who is in charge of the movie, pitched the script to the fitness coach.

The comedian reminisced about how he and Simmons used to hang out at the Comedy Store back in the day and even called the fitness motivator his "old buddy". Shore was also happy about the news regarding studios approaching him to do his own biopic.

"Richard, you’re going to love our movie. We’re going to make the most beautiful cinematic masterpiece that’s going to honor you in a way that you’ll drop to your knees and cry with joy and happiness," Pauly Shore told Richard Simmons.

Shore clarified in his concluding paragraph that many other biopics were done without the subject of the film agreeing to be a part of it. Some of the names he referred to were biopics about Elvis Presley, Stephen Hawking, Steve Jobs, and more. Shore admitted that some of those movies were good, while others were bad. At the same time, he claimed that his movie was going to be "amaze-balls".