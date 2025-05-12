Everything to know about Victoria Justice's upcoming movie

Victoria Justice's next big-screen project is a movie named Send A Scare. It is an upcoming horror-thriller film that is currently in pre-production and is directed by Josh Trank. There has been no confirmed release date for the movie yet. Known for her early work on Nickelodeon and her more recent shift into thrillers and mature roles, Justice continues to expand her filmography across genres.

Send A Scare is set to be executive-produced by Steven Schneider, who also worked on Paranormal Activity and Insidious. Justice, Robbie Amell, Andrew Ryan, Josh Trank, and Amy Lippens are also said to produce the film.

Victoria Justice stars in new horror-thriller film

Justice at the Emilia Pérez Latinas In Hollywood Tastemaker event (Image via Getty)

Following the 2025 dark comedy film California King, Victoria Justice is set to appear in Send A Scare, an upcoming horror-thriller directed by Josh Trank, known for Chronicle and Capone. The film also stars Robbie Amell, known for The DUFF and Code 8. The film is adapted from an original story by Andrew Ryan and is co-written by him and Trank.

The plot revolves around an interactive horror startup that enables users to send scares to their friends and family. However, during a demonstration for potential investors, the simulation is hijacked by a real masked killer.

Apart from Justice and Amell, the cast also includes Karan Soni, Noel Fisher, Mackinlee Waddell, and Adain Bradley.

Send A Scare is produced by Ryan Scaringe and Austin Lantero, with executive producers including Steven Schneider, Justice, Amell, Ryan, Trank, and Amy Lippens. The film is currently in pre-production, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

Victoria Justice's recent ventures into romantic comedies and thrillers

Victoria Justice starred in a Netflix romantic comedy called A Perfect Pairing in 2022. The movie followed a wine businessman visiting Australia who developed feelings for a tough native winemaker. It was an upbeat and feel-good movie.

With her 2023 performance in The Tutor, a psychological thriller, Justice slid into darker genres. She portrayed Annie, a pregnant woman whose husband got caught in a manipulative romance with a student. The movie veered from her past work, suggesting a shift into thriller stories.

Victoria Justice's acting history

Justice's first major role was that of Lola Martinez on seasons 2 to 4 of Zoey 101 (2005–2008). However, she rose to fame by playing the role of Tori Vega in Victorious (2010–2013), a musical sitcom set in a performing arts high school.

After the show concluded, she transitioned into teen dramas and romantic comedies, appearing in Fun Size (2012) and The First Time (2012), followed by Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List (2015) and The Outcasts (2017).

In 2021, Justice took on more emotionally complex roles in Trust, a romantic drama exploring infidelity, and Afterlife of the Party, a Netflix comedy-drama about a party girl seeking redemption after death.

Her roles in these later films hinted at a shift toward more nuanced storytelling, blending drama, comedy, and romance.

Victoria Justice continues to release music

A still from the music video of RAW (Image via YouTube/Victoria Justice)

Justice has released a number of singles in addition to her acting career. In December 2020, she made her musical comeback with Treat Myself, following a long break.

In 2021, she released Stay and Too F*ckin' Nice. On her 30th birthday in 2023, she released Last Man Standing. She revealed she was working on her first studio album the same year. RAW, Tripped, and Hate the World Without U (Maddy's Song) are some of her other singles she released in 2024.

Victoria Justice's Career Timeline Overview

Zoey 101 (2005–2008) – Lola Martinez

Victorious (2010–2013) – Tori Vega

Fun Size & The First Time (2012) – Early film roles

Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List (2015) & The Outcasts (2017) – Romantic comedies and dramas

Trust (2021) – Genre shift

A Perfect Pairing (2022) – Netflix romantic comedy

The Tutor (2023) – Psychological thriller

California King (2025) – Dark comedy

Send A Scare (TBA) – Horror-thriller

Victoria Justice's efforts in cinema, television, and music are becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent release of California King and her future involvement in Send A Scare, Justice's post-Nickelodeon filmography demonstrates a continued shift towards mature and genre-diverse parts.

Her work currently includes musical comedies, romantic dramas, psychological thrillers, and horror flicks, keeping up with changing trends in contemporary entertainment.

