"Should’ve been endgame" — Internet reacts to Victoria Justice and Leon Thomas reuniting at Revolve Festival

On Monday, April 14, @PopBase tweeted about Victoria Justice and Leon Thomas' reunion at Coachella 2025, sharing side-by-side pictures of them from Victorious and one they allegedly took on Coachella's grounds recently.

For the unversed, both Leon Thomas and Victoria Justice were co-stars on the Nickelodeon sitcom series Victorious. Justice starred as Tori Vega, while Leon Thomas played Andre Harris. The show ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon, from 2010 to 2013.

The tweet quickly went viral on X, receiving over 3.2 million views, 182K likes, and 12K retweets. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one comment saying:

"Should've been endgame"

Some users pointed out how the actors seemed to have not aged at all since their time on Victorious, which ended over a decade ago.

"they literally look the exact same" commented an X user.

"i speak for EVERYONE when i say they need to drop music together" added another.

"Victoria still looking 18" wrote a third netizen.

Other netizens pleaded for a Victorious sequel where Justice and Thomas were a couple.

"the only 2 icons from the show besides ari and liz" posted a fourth one.

"remember when they wanted a beach day but got stuck dying in the hot van cause cat ditched" replied a fifth user.

"BEST PART OF COACHELLA!!!" added a sixth one.

"I need a Victorious sequel where these two are a couple" commented a seventh netizen.

Contrary to the caption of @PopBase's viral tweet, the caption of the Instagram post on Victoria Justice's handle—where the reunion picture was taken from—reveals that the co-stars were actually reunited at the Revolve Festival. These are two separate events that took place in California last weekend.

As per WWD, the festival was held on Saturday, April 12, at an 80,000-square-foot outdoor venue in Thermal, California, where celebrities like Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Tyga, Lisa, Wiz Khalifa, and Chris Brown performed.

Leon Thomas dropped his sophomore album last year

While both Leon Thomas and Victoria Justice attended the Revolve Festival as part of the audience, the artists have carved out their individual careers in music following their Nickelodeon days.

Thomas, now a Grammy-winning producer and singer-songwriter, has released two studio albums, three mixtapes, and one EP so far. His latest project, Mutt, which is his sophomore album, dropped in September 2024 and ranked 101 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. The album features guest appearances from artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Baby Rose, Masego, and Wale.

Per a Grammy Awards reporter, the album "unites Thomas’ love of jazz icons like Art Blakey and Miles Davis with neo-soul and rock acts like Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin to forge sleek jams with a contemporary edge."

In addition to his music career, Leon Thomas has also had a successful acting career, appearing in movies like August Rush, Bad A**es, Rising Stars, Runaway Island, and Detroit.

