“Excited to join”: She’s the Man star Amanda Bynes charges $50 on O*lyfans, says it’s just for fan interaction, not sleaze

Actress Amanda Bynes took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to announce that she was joining O*ly Fans. The 39-year-old actor has retired from acting since 2010 but is still remembered for her role in several films, including She's the Man.

In her Instagram story, Amanda Bynes shared a picture of her O*lyFans account and clarified that she will only be using it to stay in touch with her fans.

"I'm on o*lyfans now! Disclaimer: I'm doing o*lyfans to chat with my fans through dm's. I won't be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join."

Partial screengrab from Amanda Bynes' Instagram ( Image via Instagram/@amandapandapandapanda1)

Amanda Bynes also shared a link to her O*lyFans account, which showed that her username was the same as that on Instagram, @amandapandapandapanda1.

O*lyFans is a subscription-based service that has gained popularity among netizens for its NSFW content. Currently, Bynes' O*lyFans subscription price is set to $50 a month.

Bynes is not the only celebrity using the platform. Musicians like Cardi B, Tyga, Iggy Azalea, and Bhad Bhabie also use it. Other stars who use the platform include The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo and Harry Pottter series' Jessie Cave.

Amanda Bynes collaborated with a fashion designer on a clothing line in October 2024

People Magazine reported in October 2024 that Amanda Bynes had collaborated with fashion designer Austin Babbitt, aka Asspizza, on a limited number of pieces. The pieces feature the All That actress' original artwork. It is worth noting that Bynes has an Associate of Arts degree in Merchandise Product Development from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Bynes worked with Asspizza on a t-shirt with the drawing of a woman on the back and a pair of shorts with similar artwork. The shorts were available in three colors, gray, white, and black. While the t-shirt was on sale for $60, the shorts were available for $100.

In 2023, Bynes had also started a podcast with her friend, Paul Sieminski. called the Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast. However, in December 2023, the now-39-year-old stated that she would be taking a hiatus on the podcast because they are not able to get the kind of guests she wanted.

Amanda Bynes revealed why she decided to retire from acting

Amanda Bynes began acting professionally when she was seven years old and soon gained popularity for her Nickelodeon sketch comedy series, All That and The Amanda Show. She appeared in a variety of movies such as Hairspray, Sydney White, and She's the Man.

She was also a part of the 2010 film Easy A, following which she announced her retirement from the acting industry. In a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, the actress admitted that things began going downhill for her in 2012 when she got into legal trouble and was using drugs.

She told the publication that she had tried several drugs before revealing the reason behind her decision to retire from acting. She said that she wasn't happy with her appearance or performance in the film Easy A.

Amanda Bynes told Paper Magazine that after watching the film, she was "convinced that I should never be on camera again." At the time, she had announced her retirement on Twitter (now X), calling the decision "stupid."

"If I was going to retire [the right way], I should've done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, 'You know what? I am so over this' so I just did it."

She also told the outlet that she wants to make a comeback to acting. However, there has been no official announcement of the same.

