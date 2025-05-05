Exterritorial soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Netflix's latest thriller, Exterritorial, has been creating quite a buzz due to its gripping narrative and intense storytelling. The German film is led by director Christian Zübert, who has also written the screenplay. It was released on the streaming platform on April 30, 2025, and stars Jeanne Goursaud in the lead role of Sara Wulf.

The story revolves around Sara, an elite soldier looking for her son, who went missing in the US Consulate in Frankfurt. Determined to get her son, Joshua, back, she infiltrates the facility with military precision.

Sara Barone composed the soundtrack of Exterritorial, which consists of 24 tracks. It adds to the narrative, elevating the intrigue and intensity of every scene. The film also stars Kayode Akinyemi, Dougray Scott, Lera Abova, Annabelle Mandeng, Lara Babalola, Jeremy Schuetze, Samuel Tehrani, Kris Saddler, and Nina Liu in prominent roles.

Exploring the Exterritorial movie full soundtrack

Sara Barone composed the film's soundtrack, which consists of 24 tracks suiting the mood of each scene. Barone is known for her work in Planet Earth III, Silver and the Book of Dreams, and To Kill a Wolf.

Tracks such as Justice is Served and Reunited offer a soothing experience that mirrors the protagonist's cathartic relief after overcoming her ordeal.

On the other hand, Sara Fights Back, Kynch's Master Plan, and Meet at the Cafeteria reflect the tension and intensity of Sara's journey to get Joshua back. Here's the complete list of music tracks in the film:

1. Sara Wolf (2:03)

2. Where is Josh? (1:43)

3. Trapped in the Consulate (3:19)

4. Irina (1:51)

5. At all Costs (3:11)

6. Security Footage (2:53)

7. Flashback (1:45)

8. Erik Kynch (2:22)

9. Clinging to Reality (2:05)

10. Meet at the Cafeteria (1:21)

11. To the Warehouse (2:37)

12. Stealth (3:06)

13. Man in the Video (1:14)

14. Hide from Donovan (2:43)

15. Friendship (0:49)

16. Explosion in Building E (1:33)

17. Aileen (1:10)

18. No Air (1:54)

19. His Name Is Josh (3:02)

20. Sara Fights Back (4:52)

21. Kynch’s Master Plan (1:17)

22. Final Montage (2:00)

23. Justice Is Served (1:21)

24. Reunited (1:01)

The soundtrack was released on all streaming platforms on Friday, May 2, 2025. Sara Barone shared a post on Instagram on May 1, 2025, sharing her experience of working on the film. She wrote,

"I’m so proud of this film and everyone involved in making it. Thank you Christian for inviting me into the story of Sara Wulf. I love this character (not just because we share a name) and this story of a mother who relentlessly fights for her child."

What is Exterritorial about?

Exterritorial, at its core, is the story of a mother's resilience to fight all odds to reach her son. The film delivers an action-packed, intense thriller with plenty of tense moments. The viewers are always on the edge of their seats as Sara's quest to find her son might be the end of her.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix. The official synopsis reads:

"When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy."

Stay tuned for more news and information about Exterritorial and other films, documentaries, and TV shows on Netflix.

