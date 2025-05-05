Who is Jeanne Goursaud? Meet the actress who plays Sara Wulf in Exterritorial movie

Exterritorial is an action thriller film written and directed by Christian Zübert. It was released on Netflix on April 30, 2025, and stars Jeanne Goursaud in the lead role as former elite soldier Sara Wulf.

The story revolves around Sara's quest to find her missing son, Joshua. Certain that a bigger conspiracy is at play, she takes matters into her own hands, combing the consulate herself with military precision.

Jeanne Goursaud is a German-French actress known for her roles in popular series such as Barbarians and The Chemistry of Death. Alongside her, Exterritorial also features Dougray Scott, Lera Abova, Kayode Akinyemi, Annabelle Mandeng, Lara Babalola, Jeremy Schuetze, Samuel Tehrani, Kris Saddler, and Nina Liu in prominent roles.

All about Jeanne Goursaud from Exterritorial

Jeanne Goursaud in Extraterritorial

Jeanne Goursaud portrays Sara Wulf, a military veteran whose life is upended when her son goes missing from the US consulate in Frankfurt. However, she is no damsel in distress. Her skills and meticulousness know no jurisdiction, so she decides to climb, crawl, and fight to get Joshua back. Goursaud's physically challenging performance is being praised by the viewers and the critics.

Personal life

Jeanne Goursaud comes from humble beginnings. She was born in Pinneberg, a small town in Schleswig-Holstein, but spent most of her childhood in Halstenbek with her sister and parents. With both French and German heritage, she is fluent in both languages. Her father encouraged her artistic inclination and got her into a drama school in Hamburg.

In an interview with FACES Magazine published on March 10, 2025, she shared that the character of Mulan inspired her from an early age. She also revealed that The Lion King was her first movie theater experience. Speaking about the emotional impact of the film, she said:

"I was completely unprepared emotionally. I came into the movie theater happy and left with a trauma called Mufasa."

Career achievements

Goursaud began modeling as a teenager and soon got her first acting gig in the German television series Die Pfefferkörner and Neues aus Büttenwarder in 2012. Her talent quickly led her to international projects, including a role in the Australian children's series In Your Dreams.

She made her Hollywood debut in the 2018 Clint Eastwood drama The 15:17 to Paris. Shortly after, she was cast in two major series on leading streaming platforms: Netflix's Barbarians, in which she played Thusnelda, and the Paramount+ series The Chemistry of Death, portraying Jenny Krause.

However, in her FACES Magazine interview, she admitted that playing historical characters is challenging for her, mostly due to the wardrobe. She described 18th-century fashion as "a personal battle against human lungs."

What is Exterritorial about?

Exterritorial is produced by Constantin Film, with Oliver Berben serving as executive producer and Kerstin Schmidbauer as producer. The film explores the capabilities of an elite soldier and the resistance of a mother to find her son. It maintains atmospheric tension and drama till the last minute, taking viewers on an intense ride.

The film is available exclusively for streaming on Netflix. Here's how the platform describes it:

"When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy."

