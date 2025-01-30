Fact Check: Are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney friends in real life? Explained 

Ryan Reynolds is a Hollywood persona loved by everyone. He is also known for his romances, especially that with Hugh Jackman. The duo played Deadpool and Wolverine together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, over the years, the Deadpool actor has also had quite the friendship with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney.

The friendship between Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds began in February 2021, when they purchased the Wrexham football club together. Ever since then, the duo have been close.

The actors have also gone through many business ventures together. This is very evident in their show Welcome to Wrexham.

Ryan Reynolds says Rob McElhenney helped him "find space" to see his family

Last year, during an interview with Business Insider in June 2024, Ryan Reynolds further complimented McElhenney. The actor made his massive return as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the whole process did cause him a lot of stress.

Thankfully, McElhenney was by his side as Reynolds credited him for getting him through the rigors of making Deadpool & Wolverine, which Reynolds co-wrote and produced as well.

"It swallows my life whole. It becomes an all-hours, all-consuming, time-murdering obsession that needs to be born, raised, and sent to college in the span of 24 months," said Reynolds while talking about making Deadpool & Wolverine.

He continued:

"Over the last couple years, Rob has covered for me and cared for me in ways I can't fully comprehend. He's helped me find space to see my family despite needing me in Wrexham."

It certainly looks like McElhenney and Reynolds' friendship is the kind that everyone cherished. Further in the interview, Reynolds also spoke about how he admires McElhenney for being able to balance his personal life while running his own business and developing shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia while also starring in them.

At the end of the interview, Ryan Reynolds said that he does cherish their friendship and is lucky to have him as a friend.

"I f*****g love the guy. Now and always," said Reynolds. "I'm lucky to know him. I'm lucky to work with him. I'm lucky to call him my friend."

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's friendship began with Welcome to Wrexham

The duo of Reynolds and McElhenney came together when they decided to buy the Wrexham football club together. At the time, the team itself was said to be struggling under the old management.

Reynolds and McElhenney even documented their time while managing the football club and released the series known as Welcome to Wrexham. The show sees the duo buy the club and try to improve it while their friendship grows along the way.

Those interested in checking it out can do so by watching its three seasons on Disney+.

