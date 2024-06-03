Fact Check: Did Guy Fieri throw Robert De Niro out of his restaurant? Viral post debunked

Claims of Robert De Niro being thrown out of one of Guy Fieri’s restaurants have gone viral on Facebook. This comes after the actor made headlines for calling former President Donald Trump a “monster” in the aftermath of the latter's recent trial. The claims, however, are far from the truth.

SpaceX Fanclub was one of the many who took to Facebook to say, “Guy Fieri Throws Robert De Niro Out Of His Restaurant, “Go Dine In Some Woke Place” yesterday. The social media page also attached an image of the two celebrities. It appeared as if the restauranteur was asking the veteran actor not to visit his eateries.

At the time of writing this article, the social media post had amassed over 18K shares and 12K comments. Over 130K people had reacted to the same as well.

Despite the claims appearing to be real, it is not, as the Facebook page is one of satire. The performer was not forced to leave the celebrity chef’s restaurant.

Robert De Niro was not asked to exit a Guy Fiery restaurant

The Intro of the SpaceX Fanclub Facebook page reads, “We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real.” The page had also shared a link to their official website, titled Esspots. According to the website’s About Us page, they are a subsidiary of the SpaceXMania website, which specializes in “Satire and Parody News.” Esspots has stated on their website:

“Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire. On this page, you can expect to find all sorts of hilarious stories and parodies about US politics, culture, and society.”

Furthermore, the aforementioned social media post has been labeled “Rated Satire” in the upper-left corner.

Neither has any established news outlet reported on the same, nor has any formal announcement been made. Hence, it is safe to say that Robert De Niro was not kicked out of Guy Fieri’s restaurant for his political leanings.

This is not the only time the 80-year-old actor has been cornered by the social media page. A few other fake headlines about The Intern star they have recently posted include:

“Screen Actors Guild Permanently Bans Robert De Niro “He’s A Woke Clown.””

“Keanu Reeves Rejects $1 Billion Movie Role With Robert De Niro, “He’s Woke And Shouts A Lot.””

In another social media post, they claimed that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay refused to seat De Niro in his restaurants as he was “A Woke Jacka*s.”

At the time of writing this article, De Niro had not publicly responded to the fake news headlines being created about him.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Broadcasters has pulled an award that the actor was supposed to receive, following his comments about Donald Trump. The actor was expected to receive the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award.

In response to the same, DeNiro stated that he would continue to support the organization.