Fact Check: Did Sylvester Stallone pull out of a $1 billion movie project due to Robert De Niro's wokeness? Viral post debunked

On Facebook, rumors that Sylvester Stallone was dropped from a $1 billion film project because of Robert De Niro have gone viral. Several accounts, including Strong Community, claimed the same thing on the social media platform. The social media page uploaded a post on June 2 and attached an image of the two celebrities with the caption:

“Sylvester Stallone's sudden departure from a major film, denouncing Robert De Niro as "too woke and creepy," has rattled Hollywood to its core. This unexpected exit sheds light on the simmering tensions between the two iconic actors, sending shockwaves throughout the industry.”

Even the picture used also read-

“Sylvester Stallone drops out of major project, calling Robert De Niro “Too Woke and Creepy.”

However, the claims are not true. Even though the statements seem genuine, the Facebook page is satirical, therefore they don't publish factually correct news. Stallone did not pull out of a $1 billion movie project due to Robert De Niro.

Sylvester Stallone did not pull out of a $1 billion movie project due to Robert De Niro's wokeness

The rumour related to Sylvester Stallone & Robert De Niro is not true (Image via Getty)

Recently, claims made by some Facebook pages have gone viral. As per the claims, Stallone pulled out of a $1 billion movie project due to Robert De Niro's wokeness.

Pages like Strong Community uploaded a post stating the same on June 2. It has already garnered 34K reactions and 3.4K shares. The post's pinned comment stated that Stallone has withdrawn from a significant motion picture due to his displeasure with co-star Robert De Niro.

It further stated that given that the movie was anticipated to be a huge hit, Stallone's exit has caused a stir in the business. According to the people close to the project, Stallone decided to leave because he could not stand how De Niro was acting on set.

It further claimed that this unanticipated split reveals the deepening conflicts in Hollywood about interpersonal connections and personal convictions. The fact that Stallone refused to alter his moral standards for a well-known project says a lot about the underlying dynamics at work.

Additionally, a page called Philadelphia Eagles Supporters Club claimed the same on May 31. It has also attached a picture of the two celebrities side by side in a post which has amassed 18K reactions and 1.6K shares.

Digging a little into the past, a Facebook page called SpaceX Fanclub claimed the same by uploading a post that read-

“I Don’t Work With Woke People”: Sylvester Stallone Drops Out Of $1 Billion Project With Robert De Niro.”

This one gathered 107K reactions and 11K making it a viral post.

The Facebook post by SpaceX Fanclub had a pinned comment that directed the readers to an article on Esspots.com that started:

“Breaking: Sylvester Stallone Withdraws from $1 Billion Project With "Creepy" Robert De Niro... In a surprising turn of events, Hollywood is abuzz with the news that Sylvester Stallone has decided to withdraw from a colossal $1 billion project featuring Robert De Niro.”

However, this news is not factually true. It first appeared on a website that has tagged itself as satirical and funny. Its description states that it is a website that deals with humor, parody, and satire.

Furthermore, it also stated that nothing on the website is genuine. Every piece of writing, narrative, and analysis on Esspots.com is completely made up and intended solely for the amusement of readers.

Even Strong Community is a satirical page. Its description reads-

“Welcome to our Satirical platform where you'll find satire news for your enjoyment and discernment. Dive into our content and explore the realm of satire and parody.”

There hasn't been a public announcement or report on the same from any reliable news source. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that Sylvester Stallone did not pull out of a $1 billion movie because of Robert De Niro.

Meanwhile, following the spread of the fake news, neither Sylvester Stallone nor Robert De Niro addressed the issue or said anything about it.