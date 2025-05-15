Fact check: Did Yale University really comment on Sydney Sweeney’s post? Viral comment sparks internet frenzy

Sydney Sweeney is once again the focus of social media chatter, but this time it is not because of a new role or red carpet appearance. The latest attention stems from an Instagram comment that went viral. The comment in question appeared under a post where Sydney Sweeney was seen posing alongside Emily Ratajkowski. It read,

“Mommies sorry mommies sorry mommies I promise I will be a good boy,”

and was seemingly left by an account named “Yale Alumni.”

As the internet continued to spread screenshots of the comment, many began questioning its authenticity. Some users pointed out that the account name alone does not confirm an official link to Yale. The confusion led to widespread discussions, with some defending the university and others fueling the misunderstanding. But what is the actual truth?

The account that posted the comment is not an official page affiliated with Yale University. It is a fake account with no verification badge or institutional connection. Despite this, the post attracted wide attention as many users believed the comment came from an official alumni account.

This belief sparked reactions and memes across social media. However, verified reports have clarified that the comment was not made by Yale University or any of its official groups.

Sydney Sweeney post, the fake Yale comment, and her reaction

Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski pose together in the Instagram post that sparked the viral fake Yale comment. (Image via @sydney_sweeney/Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram post with Emily Ratajkowski triggered a wave of reactions after a comment from an account named “Yale Alumni” gained attention.

Many users believed it was made by an official Yale University alumni page. However, the account had no verification badge and showed no credible link to the university. Reports, including one from Telegraph India published on May 13, 2025, confirmed that the account is not officially affiliated with Yale.

According to the bio of the fake account, it was not originally intended to impersonate Yale University. The account description reads:

"I had this acc lying around to turn into Yale, it was originally for a web series lol watch it here 👇."

This further confirms that the account was not connected to the university in any official capacity.The university did not post the comment and has not released any statements regarding the incident. Verified alumni groups from Yale typically use clearly branded and verified accounts, which this one did not.

Despite the clarification, the comment went viral and was shared widely. It led to memes and reposts, with social media users continuing to speculate about the comment’s source. Sydney Sweeney has not reacted to the comment publicly and there has been no official statement from her regarding the incident.

Sydney Sweeney: Personal life and filmography

Sydney Sweeney attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997, in Spokane, Washington, and raised in a lakeside home in north Idaho. She started her career with guest roles in shows like Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars. In 2018, she appeared in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Sharp Objects.

Her film debut came in 2019 with a supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her breakout came through HBO’s Euphoria, where she plays Cassie Howard, and The White Lotus, where she portrayed Olivia Mossbacher. Both roles earned her Primetime Emmy nominations.

Outside of acting, Sweeney launched her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, in 2020. She has taken on producing roles in projects like Immaculate, where she also played the lead. Her film credits also include The Voyeurs, Reality, Madame Web, and the romantic comedy Anyone but You, which she co-produced. She briefly studied at UCLA and worked at Universal Studios Hollywood before fully transitioning to acting.

Sydney Sweeney has a busy slate of projects lined up for 2025 She will star alongside Julianne Moore in the thriller Echo Valley, scheduled for a limited theatrical release on June 6, 2025. Another upcoming project is The Housemaid, a psychological thriller based on Freida McFadden's novel. The film is set for release on December 25, 2025.

Sweeney is also set to portray boxer Christy Martin in an untitled biopic directed by David Michôd. Additionally, she will reprise her role as Cassie Howard in the third season of HBO's Euphoria. Euphoria season 3 productions began in January 2025.

