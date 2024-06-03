Fact Check: Does Moana have a child in Moana 2? Explained

The upcoming sequel to Disney’s hit 2016 film, Moana 2, has finally dropped a trailer confirming that fans will be able to get a slice of the Polynesian island of Motunui. The trailer, which was intentionally cryptic, managed to avoid any solid revelation about the plot while showcasing great visuals, an intriguing story, and a lot more adventures for Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson).

The trailer, however, gave fans a glimpse of something that has become a source of many rumors and questions. The trailer sees Moana’s community waving goodbye to their princess from the shore, with her parents at the fore with a little child. Many started to wonder if this child was Moana’s baby.

To clarify, no, this is not Moana’s baby for a variety of reasons. First, the film does feature a time jump, but it is not big enough for the titular character to have a baby. Second, the filmmakers already clarified in the first film that Moana would not explore themes of romance, and will instead focus on the character itself.

So, while fans continue to question, “Does Moana have a child?” there are plenty of things this one scene could mean.

Who is the child in the Moana 2 trailer, and why are fans asking if it's Moana's baby?

"Does Moana have a child?" may have become a trading question, but isn't it easier to assume that Moana may have a younger sibling? While Moana was already 16 when the first part took place, the chemistry between Tui and Sina seemed to be intact, and it is not impossible that the spark between them led to another child. In the trailer, they are standing with the kid, hinting more about the same.

Rumors of Moana having a child emerged when fans saw the scene in the Moana 2 trailer, but there is almost nothing to suggest that Moana has married and started a family. Moreover, the rumor that Moana has a child with Maui is simply out of the question and does not fit the narrative established by the first film. It is also unlikely that the makers will go with a family-centric story with Moana 2.

It is quite clear that the rumors emerged on online forums like X and Reddit after the film's first trailer and do not have a basis otherwise. However, the child in the trailer could have a completely different story that could be a part of the upcoming sequel.

More about Moana 2

Moana 2 is the second film in the franchise and the direct sequel to the highly successful 2016 film Moana. The sequel, led by Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, will continue the adventures of Moana, one of the most exciting Disney Princesses.

The film will reportedly follow Moana's adventures as she ventures into the far seas of Oceania. The synopsis for the film reads:

"After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she has ever faced by facing off against a wicked sea sorceress and many other challenging creatures.

"In order to complete her mission of reconnecting all of the people and communities of Oceania, she must summon her old demigod friend Maui for help and new ones."

The film also has Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles.

Moana 2 will premiere on November 27, 2024.