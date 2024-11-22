Fact Check: Does Wicked have a post-credits scene? Explained

Released on November 22, 2024, Wicked adapts the beloved Broadway musical into a cinematic spectacle. It tells the story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), two women whose lives are connected in a magical but divided world.

The movie has intrigued fans with its return to the land of Oz, but it has no post-credits scene. With its sequel, Wicked: Part Two, already confirmed for November 2025, audiences expected a glimpse into the future. However, the first film concludes without an additional scene after the credits.

Audiences can enjoy the film’s breathtaking visuals and powerful music without worrying about missing a crucial scene during or after the credits.

Trending

Post-credits scene of

The movie does not feature a post-credits scene. The film ends with its credits rolling uninterrupted, accompanied by music and visuals inspired by The Wizard of Oz. This decision avoids detracting from the movie’s impact and ensures the focus remains on its conclusion.

Viewers need not stay for additional content, as the story is complete within this installment, though it leaves ample anticipation for the second part.

The film's ending provides sufficient hints for the sequel, especially through its iconic "Defying Gravity" sequence. This moment marks a significant turning point, transitioning the characters and story toward the conflicts awaiting in the second film.

The plot and key scenes

Expand Tweet

Elphaba, the green-skinned girl who would become the famous Wicked Witch of the West, has a story that has never been told. The movie starts at Shiz University, where Elphaba and her sister Nessarose have come to get an education.

Madame Morrible, a powerful magic teacher, is interested in Elphaba because she is naturally magical and has a kind heart. But her green skin and strange habits make her stand out from her friends, even Galinda (later Glinda) a vain but driven student.

Galinda and Elphaba become friends, even though they were rivals at first. Together, they find out disturbing facts about Oz's government and how animals are being mistreated.

Elphaba questions authority because she cares about the animals and is becoming more aware of how unfair things are in society. Her fight with the Wizard, who turns out to be less kind than she thought, is what turns her into the feared "wicked witch."

At the end of the movie, Elphaba's defiance is shown in the famous "Defying Gravity" scene, where she embraces her role as a rebel. While this is going on, Galinda, who is torn between her loyalty to Elphaba and her desire to fit in, chooses the path that will help her the most politically. Wicked: Part Two will pick up where the movie left off.

Cast and crew

The movie features an exceptional cast bringing the beloved Broadway musical to life. Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba, the misunderstood green-skinned girl destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande portrays Galinda (later Glinda), Elphaba’s charming and ambitious classmate-turned-friend.

Jonathan Bailey plays Fiyero, the carefree Winkie prince caught between the two women. Marissa Bode, as Nessarose, portrays Elphaba’s younger sister with her own challenges, while Ethan Slater embodies Boq, a lovestruck fellow student.

Expand Tweet

Michelle Yeoh takes on the role of Madame Morrible, the manipulative Dean of Sorcery at Shiz University. Jeff Goldblum plays the enigmatic Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage voices Dr. Dillamond, the goat professor. Supporting cast members Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James appear as Galinda’s allies, Pfannee and ShenShen, respectively.

Wicked is available to watch in theatres and Wicked: Part Two is slated for release on November 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback