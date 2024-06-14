Fact Check: Does Zac Efron have children? Actor says ex-costars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are going to be "the best moms ever"

High School Musical alum Zac Efron shared his excitement about co-stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens being pregnant at the same time during the premiere of his romcom A Family Affair on June 13, 2024. According to Access Hollywood, the 36-year-old actor added that he was looking forward to family reunions with the kids.

"Oh they’re going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh. Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up," he said.

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her second child with husband Christopher French, while Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker.

On the other hand, Zac Efron does not have any children, however, he frequently posts pictures of his younger siblings, four-year-old Olivia and toddler Henry, on his Instagram page.

Zac Efron revealed his desire to become a father one day in a new interview

Zac Efron currently doesn't have any children but has expressed his desire to become a father one day. On March 2, 2024, in an interview with E!News, he mentioned his interest in having kids in the future.

"I think I’d love to have kids one day," Zac Efron said.

Two years ago, the actor expressed hesitation about having kids after playing a father in Keith Thomas's 2022 movie, Firestarter. In the horror/sci-fi flick, Zac Efron plays a father to an 11-year-old daughter named Charlie, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

In a 2022 interview with host Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, he admitted that he had more "growing to do" before considering becoming a parent. He explained that an emotionally charged scene with his on-screen daughter left him unsure about having kids of his own.

"All of a sudden I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn’t know what I was doing. I thought it would just kind of click, but no, that’s not really the case!" Zac Efron said.

Zac Efron also praised his young co-star for making it easy for him, calling her "sweet" and the "coolest" and adding the two formed the "best bond."

Ashley Tisdale on being pregnant at the same time as Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley Tisdale, famously known for playing Maddie in Disney's The Suite Life series, revealed she was pregnant with her second child in March 2024. That same month, Vanessa Hudgens also announced her pregnancy as she walked the 2024 Oscars red carpet with her baby bump.

Tisdale took to Instagram stories on May 20 to congratulate her co-star, adding she was very excited for her.

"It's very cool! I'm so excited for her and this new chapter in her life," she wrote.

She also stated that she and Hudgens hadn't met in a very long time when she appeared on a March episode of Watch What Happens Live, adding:

"Obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, you know, she has a full-time job."

The High School Musical franchise celebrated its 18th anniversary in 2024, since the first movie's premiere as a Disney Channel Original Movie on January 20, 2006. The second installment was released on August 17, 2007, and the final movie of the trilogy was released on October 24, 2008.

