"It’s very cool!" — Ashley Tisdale reacts to being pregnant at the same time as Vanessa Hudgens

High School Musical fame Ashley Tisdale recently took part in an Instagram Q&A session on May 20, 2024, wherein a fan asked how cool it was that she and Vanessa Hudgens were having babies at the same time.

Replying to the fan, Tisdale mentioned:

“It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life.”

Ashley Tisdale announced her pregnancy via Instagram on March 26, 2024. This is the actress’ second pregnancy as she has a 3-year-old daughter with her husband Christopher French.

Moreover, Vanessa Hudgens surprised fans with her pregnancy announcement on March 10, 2024, at the Oscars red carpet.

Multiple fans ecstatically commented on Tisdale's Instagram pregnancy announcement mentioning that the High School Musical co-stars were pregnant at the same time.

"I haven't seen her in a long time"- Ashley Tisdale on apparent feud with Vanessa Hudgens

Apart from their friendship which was visible in the High School Musical promotions, Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens grew very close throughout the 2010s as they posted a lot of photos with one another and also uploaded duets together.

Moreover, the duo also had a television special in 2013 which aired on E! And was called Vanessa & Ashley: Inner Circle.

Fans cherished their bond and Vanessa Hudgens was Tisdale's bridesmaid when she got married to Christopher French on September 8, 2014. Rumors of the two friends having a feud started doing the rounds when Ashley Tisdale was absent from Vanessa Hudgens' wedding to Cole Tucker on December 2, 2023.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen dated March 2024, Andy Cohen asked Tisdale that they got this question a lot that people want to know what's going on between the Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure actress and Vanessa Hudgens. Cohen asked if the two still "hang out" to which Ashley Tisdale replied:

"I haven't seen her in a long time. I think, obviously, she's working. I'm working. I have a daughter. So she has a full-time job."

While the two actresses maintain an amicable silence about their relationship and whether their friendship is still the same, fans speculate it might have something to do with Tisdale's close relations to Austin Butler who is Vanessa Hudgen's ex-boyfriend.

After Vanessa and Austlin Butler split in 2020, Tisdale continued being friends with Butler and also mentioned how the Elvis actor is an important part of her daughter Jupiter's life. She told US magazine in an interview dated March 2023:

“He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways. He’s always been able to do that, and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”

Moreover, Ashley Tisdale has praised Austin Butler's work and personality multiple times over the years.

In a recent interview with E! News dated May 23, 2024, Vanessa Hudgens displayed excitement on showing her kids all her work. She told E! News:

"That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."