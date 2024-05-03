Fact Check: Is an Overboard remake starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson releasing in 2024? Viral poster debunked

Claims of a new rendition of the 1987 romance-comedy Overboard releasing this year have been circulating on Facebook. Already remade in 2018 featuring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, a poster hinting at a third movie featuring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson is going viral now. However, it is worth noting that the movie is not being remade yet again, which means the poster is fake.

A Facebook page called YODA BBY ABY took to the social networking site yesterday to release the viral film poster. Both McConaughey and Hudson are seen hanging by the rails of a boat into the ocean with wide grins on their faces. The text July 2024, indicating a release window, appears at the bottom of the poster.

Although the poster appears to be extremely realistic, the Facebook post is not true.

“Featuring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson, this eagerly awaited remake casts them in the unforgettable roles first made famous by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Hudson steps into her mother's shoes while McConaughey captains the role of Dean, rekindling their renowned on-screen chemistry. Embark on an extraordinary voyage of love, memory loss, and new beginnings, showcasing that some tales truly are timeless," the post read.

A second Overboard remake is not in the works

Overboard, which stars Goldie Hawn as wealthy socialite Joanna Mintz-Stayton and Kurt Russell as a widowed carpenter, Dean Proffitt, is an 80s classic. The original 1987 film follows Stayton suffering from amnesia after falling off of her yacht as she vacations on the Oregon coast, just to be taken in by Proffitt, whom she had mistreated in the past.

Claims for the original's remake was shared by the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page, which states in the forum's introduction that it posts satirical content.

“The page is 100% satire and fake news," the introduction of the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page reads.

The Facebook page has also shared a link to the Screen Slant website, which claims to be "the leading source for fake news and satire." Screen Slant also stated that it was not,

“just a website; it’s an experience, a spectacle, and a tribute to my unparalleled prowess in curating the most outrageous and imaginative stories from the real of fiction.”

Overboard isn't the first movie to get a fake poster on the YODA BBY ABY Facebook page. The group has also falsely claimed that a live-action adaptation of The Princess and the Frog will be released next year, with a Leprechaun film following in the coming months.

Recently, the group also falsely stated that a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie titled Beyond the Horizon, starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega, would be released next year.

Furthermore, neither Kate Hudson nor Matthew McConaughey have promoted the supposedly upcoming Overboard remake, which is highly uncommon.

Hence, it is safe to say that Overboard is not being remade. At the moment, Matthew McConaughey is set to star in The Lost Bus, which will be directed by Paul Greengrass. Kate Hudson is scheduled to star in Shell, a psychological thriller directed by Max Minghella.

Both actors previously appeared together in the 2003 cult film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

The original actress, Goldie Hawn, revealed in an exclusive interview with Variety last year that she was not keen on watching movies that were remade.

“Overboard was really perfect just as it was. Very rarely does a remake match the actual film. So I’m not a fan of remakes, period. I think that people have put their stamp on their movies, and if they’re classics, they should be left alone," Hawn also started.

Nevertheless, the movie was remade in 2018, as mentioned prior.