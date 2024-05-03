"My Cuban Papi"- Eva Mendes reacts to Ryan Gosling wearing T-shirt with her book title during 'The Fall Guy' promo

Actress Eva Mendes recently praised Ryan Gosling for his subtle nod to her book during his recent interview with UK radio station Hits Radio on Tuesday, April 29, 2024. The Hitch actress shared screenshots of fans praising her partner on her Instagram account, with the caption:

"Feeling the love from my Cuban Papi! And loving that beautiful Mami -Emily Blunt- so mucho! Love all around !"

Gosling appeared on the radio station along with co-star Emily Blunt to promote their movie, The Fall Guy. He donned a casual outfit - a white T-shirt which featured the title of Mendes' upcoming children's book - Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries in black font.

The picture book is written by Mendes, and illustrated by Abbey Bryant. It is scheduled for a September 2024 release.

"I couldn’t be here without her" - Ryan Gosling about wife Eva Mendes supporting him

Gosling met Mendes on the sets of their film The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), and the couple has been together since September 2011. They share two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. While there are speculations about whether the pair is married, in 2022, Eva Mendes referred to Gosling as her husband during a Channel Nine's Today Show appearance.

While Mendes and Ryan have kept their relationship out of the limelight, rarely making appearances together at public events, they don't hold back on showing their love and support for each other.

Last year, during a red carpet appearance for Barbie, Gosling wore a Barbie-themed "E" necklace, even calling her "the greatest mom of all time" in an interview with E! News.

In March 2024, Eva Mendes celebrated Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken performance during the Oscars ceremony in her Instagram post.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Per Harper's Bazaar, Mendes was present when he was rehearsing for the performance and later shared a post of herself from the dressing room with the caption, "Always by my man."

Last month, the Blade Runner 2029 actor was part of a sketch during his Saturday Night Live appearance that mentioned his partner. In the skit, Gosling imitates a fake Cuban accent and is married to a Cuban woman (Eva Mendes is Cuban). Later on, Mendes praised Goslingin in an IG post.

Eva Mendes's post about the SNL skit (Image via Instagram/ @evamendes)

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, Mendes spoke to PEOPLE about her mutually supportive relationship with the actor, stating -

"I'm not going to tell you that but in all the ways I need to be supported. He's got me in all the ways."

Gosling opened up about his decade-long relationship with Eva Mendes in an April 30 interview with Extra. He spoke about her decision to step back from her acting career to raise their daughters.

"She is with the girls, and when she works, I stay home with the girls too. I couldn’t be here without her."

He continued to explain that she was his "like (his) acting coach." In the same interview, when asked to comment on Mendes' being featured on PEOPLE's 2024 Beautiful Issue, he remarked -

"It should just be her in the issue, basically, but I understand they have to have other people in there."

The Fall Guy is an action-comedy film directed by David Leitch. It was released in the United States on May 3.