Fact Check: Is the viral Iron Man 4 trailer real or fake? YouTube video debunked

A supposed trailer for Iron Man 4 is making its rounds on social media, sparking rumors of an alleged fourth movie in the franchise. It all began on Monday, May 20, 2024, when the YouTube channel KH Studio shared a video, titled "Iron Man 4 - Official Trailer | Robert Downey Jr."

Per the post, Robert Downey Jr. is set to reprise his role as the beloved Tony Stark in a "time-traveling epic adventure."

"After the emotional climax of "Avengers: Endgame," where Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe, this new installment promises to take fans on an unexpected and thrilling journey through time and legacy."

Iron Man (2008) is a superhero movie centered around the Marvel comic hero of the same name. It is the first film in the MCU and the trilogy. It stars RDJ in the lead, with Jon Favreau directing. It is one of the most loved Marvel films, and Tony Stark was listed at No. 13 among Empire's 100 Greatest Movie Characters of All Time (2015).

After a quick browse through the channel, it is clear that KH Studio frequently uploads fan-made concept trailers. Per a note mentioned below the video, its "purpose is purely artistic, aiming to entertain and engage with the YouTube community," adding that it is meant to showcase "creativity and storytelling skills."

Thus, there is no Iron Man 4 in the works, and the viral teaser is fake.

"I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character" - Robert Downey Jr. about returning to play Iron Man

Per the post, Iron Man 4 is centered around Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan Stark, who would travel back in time. It states:

"Inheriting her father's genius and determination, Morgan embarks on a daring quest to travel back in time and save her father from his fateful demise. This groundbreaking plotline explores the depths of family bonds and the enduring impact of Tony Stark's heroism on his daughter."

What added to the confusion was that KH Studio supplemented the video with alleged quotes from Robert Downey Jr., which expressed his excitement to return to the role "that has defined a generation of superhero films." The mock quote claimed RDJ added, "Tony Stark's story is far from over," and that he was honored to "continue this journey and see where it leads."

Downey's performance as Tony Stark has been widely praised by fans and critics alike, and he has received several Best Actor awards for his portrayal. Robert Ebert, in his 2008 review of Iron Man, stated:

"At the end of the day it's Robert Downey Jr. who powers the lift-off separating this from most other superhero movies."

Since Tony Stark's death at the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans have wanted RDJ to return to the MCU. In January 2020, the actor spoke to Joe Rogan about the possibility of returning, stating:

"I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character."

However, in an April 2024 interview with Esquire, the actor remarked that he would "happily" return as Tony Stark, adding:

"It's too integral a part of my DNA. That role chose me. And look, I always say, never, ever bet against Kevin Feige. It is a losing bet. He's the house. He will always win."

There has been no official word on whether there is a new Iron Man film or if Robert Downey Jr. will reprise his role.