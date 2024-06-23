Fact check: Was Jason Momoa in The Bikeriders?

The Bikeriders arrived on the big screens on June 21, 2024. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, the film was first screened at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on August 31, 2023. It features Tom Hardy, Austin Butler and Jodie Comer as the main leads and is produced by New Regency.

The star cast was recently seen promoting the film across various plaftorms. But what caught the attention of fans was Jason Momoa's appearance at the movie premiere. This got fans confused as they thought that he could be part of the film.

However, Jason Momoa does not feature in The Bikeriders. The actor also revealed in his Instagram post on June 18 that he came only to support his friends, Tom Hardy and Austin Butler, at the premiere. He wrote in the caption:

"WOW so exciting to see my friends in this movie. It was wonderful please go check it out this Friday Love u lola bear and all my friends for coming. Mahalo for inviting us, Focus Features. Very thankful aloha j."

The plot of this crime-thriller revolves around Kathy and Benny. Following an unplanned encounter at a pub, Kathy develops feelings for Benny, who is a member of a biker club known as the Vandals.

The Bikeriders is inspired by a photo book of the same name documented by Danny Lyon, an American photographer, and filmmaker.

Jason Momoa talks about his love for motorcycles at The Bikeriders premiere

A motorbike enthusiast himself, Jason Momoa is popular for playing the titular character in the film Aquaman (2018) and Khal Drogo in the HBO series, Game of Thrones (2011-19).

On June 17, Jason attended the premiere of The Bikeriders and arrived in a vintage motorbike, which resembled a very old Harley. He came along with his 16-year-old daughter Lola Lolani, who was his pillion.

At the event, the actor spoke about his love for bikes and told an ET journalist:

"I just ride all the time. I travel everywhere and bring my bikes wherever I go when I'm shooting. It just fits with my DNA. Instantly, when I get on, everything just kind of goes away. I'm really focused. I don't think about anything else 'cause you gotta be on it. I love 'em and I really love the old ones. It feels like a time capsule, so I really love the old bikes."

Jason Momoa also has a passion for Harleys, as revealed earlier on his travel show titled On The Road (2024). Shedding light on how he and his buddy restored vintage bikes, he told Condé Nast Traveler on January 18, 2024:

"My favorite color is pink and I wanted a pink 1936 Knucklehead Harley — you'll see me finally getting on it once it's been brought back to life by [rider and racer] Buzz Kanter. We also worked with a 1927 Harley, which is so rare. It had less than 800 miles on it and all its original parts.....which made it smoke when we first fired it up."

What is The Bikeriders all about?

The Bikeriders hit theaters on June 21, 2024. Originally, it was supposed to be released last year on December 1, 2023, but got delayed because of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. A couple of days after its release the film now holds an IMDb rating of 7.3/10 and has a 71% Metacritic rate.

Distributed by Focus Features, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

"The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life."

In the crime drama, Tom Hardy features as mysterious Johnny and Austin Butler plays Benny. Meanwhile, Jodie Comer portrays Kathy. The film is currently running in theaters.