Who is Jason Momoa's new girlfriend? All to know

Jason Momoa's new girlfriend is the 32-year-old Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona, known for her role in the fantasy drama Emerald City. She is in the spotlight due to her relationship with the Aquaman star after he made their relationship Instagram official on May 20, 2024.

Momoa hinted about his new love while attending the Basingstoke Comic Con held in England at the start of the month. He finally revealed her identity with an Instagram picture of the two dining together in Japan. He captioned the post:

"We're so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor."

Since the announcement, fans of the Game of Thrones star have been curious about his lady love.

Read below to find out everything we know so far about Jason Momoa's girlfriend.

1) She hails from Puerto Rico

Adria Arjona was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 25, 1992. Her parents are the legendary singer Ricardo Arjona and Leslie Torres. Her father is of Guatemalan descent. In addition to growing up in Puerto Rico, Adria spent a significant amount of her childhood in Mexico City.

In an interview with Numéro Netherlands, she described her upbringing as:

“I feel very Puerto Rican when I’m in the island. I feel very Guatemalan when I’m in Guatemala. I feel Mexican when I’m in Mexico,” she explained. “I don’t know where I identify from, that’s really hard for me. And even when I speak Spanish, no one can really catch my accent."

She continued:

"I’m proud to be Puerto Rican, I am proud to be Guatemalan, I am proud to have been raised in Mexico, but I’m also proud that I don’t feel like I belong anywhere. And that’s helped me through my acting. I don’t have tied roots anywhere."

2) Her father is a renowned Guatemalan singer

Jason Momoa's girlfriend comes from an influential and wealthy family. Her father, Ricardo Arjona, is among the most successful Latin American singers and songwriters of all time. 'El bajito de sal' (The Low in Salt), as he is also called, has sold more than 20 million records worldwide.

He has received several awards in his illustrious career, including a Grammy Award and a Latin Heritage Award. Adria has credited him for inspiring and cultivating her creative side.

3) She is an alumnus of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute

Adria Arjona trained in acting in New York City (Image via Instagram/@Adriaarjona)

Adria and Jason Momoa seem to have connected over their passion for acting and movies. She is trained in acting at the reputed Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City. In order to make her acting dreams come true, Adria moved from Mexico to New York City at 18 and worked as a hostess and waitress to support herself financially.

4) Jason Momoa's partner has amassed quite an impressive acting profile

Like her boyfriend, Jason Momoa, Adria is quickly making her name in Hollywood. Her film credits include Pacific Rim Uprising, Life of the Party, Father of the Bride, Morbius, Hit Man, and The Absence of Eden, among others.

She has also appeared in prominent television series like True Detective, Narcos, Good Omens, etc. However, she is best known for playing Dorothy Gale in the fantasy drama Emerald City and Bix Caleen in the science fiction series Andor.

5) Adria is collaborating with Zoë Kravitz, Jason Momoa’s former stepdaughter

Adria Arjona is collaborating with Zoë Kravitz (Image via Instagram/@Adriaarjona)

Adria Arjona is set to appear as Sarah in Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut Blink Twice. The action thriller also stars Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Geena Davis, Christian Slater, and Alia Shawkat in prominent roles.

Zoë is the daughter of Jason Momoa's ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and her former husband, Lenny Kravitz. Momoa is on great terms with his ex-wife Lisa, his stepdaughter Zoë, and Lenny Kravitz. They are often pictured smiling together even after their official separation.

6) Adria and Jason Momoa met for the first time on a film set

Adria and Jason's pictures from his social media (Image via Instagram/@Prideofgypsies)

Adria seems to have crossed paths with Jason Momoa when they were cast as a married couple named Ray and Amanda Cooper in the 2021 action thriller Sweet Girl. The film also starred Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Isabela Merced, Lex Scott Davis, Raza Jaffrey, Michael Raymond-James, Amy Brenneman, and Justin Bartha in supporting roles.

7) Adria Arjona is divorced

Adria Arjona was married to a lawyer for a few years (Image via Instagram/@Adriaarjona)

Before dating Jason Momoa, Adria was married to Puerto Rican lawyer Edgardo Canales for a few years. She tied the knot with her boyfriend on August 31, 2019. The couple was photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2020. Sadly, they split up in 2023 for unknown reasons.