Are Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa still in a relationship? The duo's love-life explored

Both Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have made their mark in the entertainment industry in different ways. Bonet rose to prominence playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, where she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She then appeared in films like High Fidelity, Road to Paloma, and Biker Boyz. Bonet is also the ex-wife of famed singer Lenny Kravitz and the mother of actress Zoe Kravitz.

On the other hand, Momoa gained recognition via his roles as Khaal Drogo in Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2012, Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, and Duncan Idaho in Dune.

However, fans might have questions about Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's relationship. Are they together? Have they broken up? The answer is that they are no longer together.

Bonet and Momoa entered into a relationship in 2005 and married in October 2017. After four years of marriage, they then announced their separation in January 2022. The former couple have two children, a daughter born in July 2007 and a son born in December 2008.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's relationship timeline: Momoa first saw Bonet on TV in 1987

As mentioned above, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were in a relationship from 2005 to 2017, after which they married and stayed as a couple for four years until their separation in January 2022.

In March 2022, a source told Hollywood Life that Momoa and Bonet briefly got back together and tried working things out, only for them to split up again in March.

Momoa confirmed the split via an Instagram post where he was shown attending the premiere of The Batman with his children to support his step-daughter and actress Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the film.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa did not meet until 2005. But their love story began back in 1987 when Momoa, then eight years old, saw the former on The Cosby Show and immediately fell in love with her. Bonet was 20 years old at the time and was married to Lenny Kravitz.

In an interview with James Corden, Momoa mentioned that he told his mom how he wanted Bonet.

"I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,"

The Game of Thrones star then appeared in an interview with Esquire and told the outlet how Bonet is "literally my childhood crush" and said that if he could marry her, "anything is f**king possible."

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's first meeting, their children, and their first film together

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa then finally met at a jazz club in Los Angeles in 2005. By then, Bonet had divorced Lenny Kravitz, with whom she had Zoe Kravitz in 1988.

Momoa then revealed on The James Corden Show that he began fanboying over Bonet after he met her. He said:

"I turned to my friend and was, like, [silently screaming]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man."

Shortly after their meeting, Lisa Bonet drove Jason Momoa, who was living out of a hotel, back home. On the way, they had stopped at a now inactive 101 coffee shop in Hollywood, where Bonet ordered a Guinness and grits.

The Aquaman star then revealed how he reacted to Bonet's order in an interview with Men's Health, saying:

"Oh, my God. I can't believe I'm with a woman who ordered a Guinness. I love her."

On July 21, 2007, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Lola Iolani. They revealed it to the world via a post by Momoa's mother on the latter's forum. Lola was named after the hawks that flew overhead Momoa and Bonet's house at the time of Lola's birth.

On December 15, 2008, the two welcomed their first son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, during a "stormy, rainy night." Momoa's mother mentioned in Momoa's forum that the baby's first name meant "warrior," and his middle name, "Manakauapo," meant stormy weather.

Then in July 2014, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa appeared in their first film together, Road to Paloma. Apart from playing the protagonist in the film, Momoa co-wrote the script and directed and produced the film. Meanwhile, Bonet played the role of Magdalena.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's Marriage

In August 2017, Bonet and Momoa's children surprised the actor on set for Aquaman, to which Momoa expressed delight. He took to Instagram and wrote:

"I have never been so surprised in my life."

Then on October 2017, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa married in a private ceremony in Topanga, California. Momoa, who hoped to keep the auspicious occasion private, told Entertainment Tonight:

"Some a******e leaked it, You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It's just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

Then, a month later, in November 2017, Momoa and Bonet made their first appearance as a married couple in the red carpet premiere of Justice League.

Momoa then revealed to Daily Telegraph that he keeps his signature dreadlock hair for his wife, saying:

"My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don't cut my hair,"

In a separate interview, he mentioned to James Corden that his hair is a central part of his and Bonet's relationship. He said:

"I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks,"

Jason Momoa's friendship with Lenny Kravitz and restoring Lisa Bonet's first car

In an interview with The Times, Jason Momoa mentioned that there was no bad blood between him and Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet's ex-husband. He also said that both he and Lenny have a matching bone-skull ring.

In a separate interview with The Times, Kravitz said that Momoa was like a brother to him and that it took work to maintain the Kravitz-Momoa blended family dynamic.

"It's beautiful, but it takes work,"

On February 2020, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa made their final public appearance as a couple at the Tom Ford A20 show. Shortly after, the two did a Superbowl commercial for Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans.

Months later, on August 2020, Momoa revealed via his YouTube channel that he had restored Bonet's first car, which she bought when she was 17, a 1965 Ford Mustang. The Aquaman star said that the gift had been "14 years in the making".

On January 12, 2022, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their separation. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Momoa said:

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…"

On March 3, 2022, Momoa thanked his fans for respecting the privacy between him and Bonet via an Instagram post where he stated:

"It's hard enough separating in the public eye."

Then, on March 27, he confirmed to Access Hollywood that he and Bonet were not together, saying:

"We're not back together, we're family."

On December 19, 2022, a source told People News that Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa were spending the holidays together.

