Fear Street: Prom Queen ending explained: Who are the two killers?

Fear Street: Prom Queen is an American slasher film written and directed by Matt Palmer based on the novel The Prom Queen (1992) from the Fear Street book series. The story, which takes place in 1988, centers on a masked assassin who preys on Shadyside High's prom queen contenders on the eve of their senior dance. Fear Street: Prom Queen was released on Netflix on May 23, 2025.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Fear Street: Prom Queen. Reader's discretion is advised.

The parents of prom queen contender Tiffany Falconer, Dan and Nancy Falconer, are identified as the masked assassins terrifying Shadyside High's prom. Their goal is to defeat Tiffany's rivals so that she can win. Dan, a school teacher, is exposed after trying to murder Megan, Lori Granger's best friend.

Later, Nancy confesses to being the second murderer, motivated by a previous betrayal involving Lori's father. Tiffany tries to murder Lori during the last altercation, demonstrating her complicity as well.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is a 90-minute movie and the fourth in the Fear Street film series, produced by Chernin Entertainment. India Fowler stars as Lori Granger, an outsider hoping to win the prom queen title to escape her dark family history. Fina Strazza plays Tiffany Falconer, the fierce and competitive reigning prom queen.

How are killers finally caught in Fear Street: Prom Queen?

In Fear Street: Prom Queen, the slasher story takes a terrifying turn when the killer's stunning identity is revealed. Lori, who has a crush on David Iacono's character, Tyler, slips away from the dancing promgoers for a private time. As soon as the murderer finds them, Tyler is killed.

As Lori quickly flees, she encounters Megan, who is also escaping the murderer in the persona of Suzanna Son. Eventually, the two return to the prom and attempt to alert everyone to the danger. However, as Lori is declared prom queen and escorted onto the stage, everyone turns their backs on them.

She begs everyone to listen, but they ignore her. The killer then uses an axe to attack the crowd and tries to kill Lori on stage. Megan jumps on him, giving Lori the chance to stab him in the eye with the crown. He falls in pain and takes off his mask, revealing Dan Falconer (played by Chris Klein) as the killer. He publicly confesses to his wife and kids, saying, "because I knew how much you wanted it, both of you."

Dan Falconer's wife, Nancy Falconer, played by Katherine Waterston, is stunned by the information; she remains to respond to the police's inquiries as Tiffany and Lori, who also happen to be neighbors, are taken home with the police. Tiffany starts her journey of repentance on the walk home, telling Lori that she was "never good enough" for her parents and that she has always "felt like nothing."

After a while, Nancy Falconer returns home, but she is another murderer rather than a worried mother. With a knife in hand, she starts humming as she chases the girls about the home. They hide in the closet, terrified. Tiffany starts to panic there, thinking that both of her parents are dangerous, but it turns out that she is, too. Tiffany tries to murder Lori with a knife.

How to watch Fear Street: Prom Queen?

Fear Street: Prom Queen is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Viewers may stream the most recent episode of the show as well as the three earlier volumes by signing up for subscriptions that start at $7.99 per month, including advertisements. The plan can be upgraded to Standard, which costs $17.99 per month, or Premium, which costs $24.99 per month and supports 4K streaming for an ad-free experience.

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

