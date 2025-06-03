Fear Street: Prom Queen soundtrack: Complete list of all the songs in the movie 

Fear Street: Prom Queen is a slasher movie written and directed by Matt Palmer, based on the 1992 book The Prom Queen. Set in 1988, the story follows a masked killer targeting prom queen contestants at Shadyside High on prom night.

It was released on Netflix on May 23, 2025.

The movie centers on Lori Granger, an outsider worried about her mother’s dark past. Lori runs for prom queen against a popular group called the “Wolfpack.” But the night turns deadly as a masked killer hunts the nominees. The film mixes teen drama and horror, ending with a shocking reveal of the killer’s identity and motives.

Produced by Chernin Entertainment, the fourth installment of the Fear Street movie franchise has a runtime of 90 minutes. The original score, which consists of 14 pieces and was composed by The Newton Brothers, highlights the film's dramatic and poignant scenes. The cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen is led by India Fowler, who plays the role of Lori Granger.

All songs that are played in Fear Street: Prom Queen

The soundtrack to Fear Street: Prom Queen, which comprises all the 1980s songs played at the high school dance, is crucial in setting the scene. An exhaustive list of all of them is provided as follows:

Vengeance by Power Glove: Power Glove's song plays while Lori's narration presents Shadyside as well as the other contenders for prom queen, Tiffany, Christy, Linda, Debbie, and Melissa.

Are You Ready by Henry Wilson and the Bluenotes: When Lori is serving Tiffany and her pals at the diner, this song is playing. Regarding Lori's attire and the used prom dress, Tiffany makes fun of her.

Teen Age Confession by Ted Embry: "Teen Age Confession" plays while Lori cleans up in Fear Street: Prom Queen after the diner closes. They converse briefly as Tyler enters to retrieve his letterman's jacket that he left behind.

White Wedding Pt. 1 by Billy Idol: A montage of "White Wedding Pt. 1" begins with diegetic music playing in Tiffany's room before switching to non-diegetic music. Melissa and Tiffany leap onto the bed and start dancing to the music on her stereo.

You've Got Another Thing Coming by Judas Priest: Megan goes to get her cannabis before prom with Christy while Judas Priest is playing, but she is unable to locate the prom queen contender.

Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley: "Never Gonna Give You Up" is playing on the speakers as Lori and Megan enter the prom. Students begin dancing as soon as they enter the gym.

The Look by Roxette: After running onstage in their USA flag swimming costumes, Tiffany's Wolfpack dances to "The Look" in a choreographed routine. Lori rushes off the stage and approaches Megan. She then takes a shot of tainted punch.

Cruel Summer by Bananarama: Lori tells Megan that the routine is making her feel bad by stealing her attention. Megan is causing friction amongst her closest friends since she believes the entire thing is absurd.

I Think We're Alone Now by Tiffany: Lori and Tyler converse, a fifth-year senior named Judd threatens the DJ, and students dance to the Tiffany song. When someone discovers Megan's fictitious decapitated head in the punchbowl, it stops.

Self Control by Laura Branigan: Lori is unhappy with Megan over the decapitated head joke since it shows poorly on the prom queen candidate, and the song Self Control comes on. Megan, meanwhile, asserts that Lori shouldn't give a damn about what other people think.

Hungry Like the Wolf by Duran Duran: While Tiffany and Melissa dance, this Duran Duran song plays. Debbie, meanwhile, bemoans to Judd the fact that Tiffany is more intimate with Melissa than she is with Debbie.

White Lines (Don't Do It) by Grandmaster Flash: Debbie's jewelry facilitates the reconnection of the electricity by acting as a conduit for the severed line. The Grandmaster Flash tune starts playing when the power is restored. Judd had been dictating the music before, so Megan inquires as to his whereabouts.

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) by Eurythmics: The song from 1983 starts playing when Lori returns to the prom wearing makeup. Lori gets complimented on her makeup by Melissa as they begin a conversation. Tiffany approaches to break up the discussion. Tiffany requests that Melissa return the dress she lent her after Melissa dismisses her.

Gloria by Laura Branigan: To the song Gloria, Tiffany and Lori dance. As the murderer watches, Melissa gets into her beach suit with the USA flag and applies cosmetics and earrings.

I'm Not Scared by Eighth Wonder: The prom queen voting begins as Lori dances to the Eighth Wonder song. Lori receives the majority of the votes, not Tiffany.

Vengeance by Power Glove: A close-up of Lori's face is seen on screen while the song Vengeance plays at the conclusion of Fear Street: Prom Queen. In order to bookend Lori Granger's story, the song then plays while the credits roll.

How to listen to Fear Street: Prom Queen soundtrack

There are multiple streaming choices available for you to enjoy the Fear Street: Prom Queen (2025) soundtrack:

Spotify: Listen to The Newton Brothers' entire album, which consists of 14 tracks, straight from Spotify. The free streaming option comes with ads, while the premium ad-free experience can be purchased at a starting price of $10.99.

Apple Music: To listen to the full soundtrack, use Apple Music, which offers memberships for $5.99 for students, $10.99 for individuals, and $16.99 for families per month.

YouTube: YouTube offers a complete playlist of the official soundtrack, available for enjoyment on the platform.

iHeartRadio: Stream the album on iHeartRadio.

Additionally, the complete film Fear Street: Prom Queen is available on Netflix for an immersive viewing experience. The Newton Brothers' soundtrack enhances the whole viewing experience by balancing the 1988 setting and slasher tone of the movie.

