First clip from Predator: Killer of Killers finally revealed

On April 8, 2025, Hulu released the first look clip for Predator: Killer of Killers on YouTube and other social media platforms. The animated action-adventure anthology film series is one of this year's most highly anticipated projects. That said, the 1-minute 52-second clip for the film also came with a date of release announcement set for Friday, June 6, 2025.

For the uninitiated, Predator: Killer of Killers explores the lives of three of the most aggressive warriors in human history: a Viking raider, a ninja, and a World War II pilot. However, despite their own danger, these three characters must confront external threats that are far deadlier than they are.

What does the first clip for Predator: Killer of Killers mean?

The first clip for Predator: Killer of Killers shows several of the characters who would be a part of the film's universe. However, it does not introduce them. The only character name that is mentioned during the clip is that of John J. Torres.

The clip also does not contain a lot of dialogue, which makes it more difficult to decipher what is going on, apart from the fact that the deadly warriors need to find and defeat an enemy who is much more powerful than they are.

The official synopsis of the film by 20th Century Studios (production company associated with the movie) reads:

"The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge; a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession; and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause."

The synopsis also highlights how things are not as easy for these warriors as they seem. It mentions:

"But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent — the ultimate killer of killers."

Who are the people associated with Predator: Killer of Killers?

Predator: Killer of Killers is written by Micho Robert Rutare with a story by Dan Trachtenberg and Micho Robert Rutare based on characters created by Jim Thomas and John Thomas. It is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, known for films and shows such as 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), The Boys (2019), and Prey (2022).

The anthology movie series is produced by Dan Trachtenberg, John Davis, Marc Toberoff, and Ben Rosenblatt. It is made under the banners of 20th Century Studios, Davis Entertainment, The Third Floor, Inc., and 20th Century Animation. It is distributed by Hulu.

Provided below are the actors who will be lending their voices to characters in the films. However, their character names at present remain unknown. They are:

Lindsay LaVanchy- known for The Night at Moon Lake Casino (2010), The Christmas Card of 1941 (2010), and Criminal Minds (2011).

Louis Ozawa Changchien- known for Predators (2010), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and Jack Ryan (2023).

Rick Gonzalez- known for The Rookie (2002), Reaper (2007-2009), and Arrow (2016-2020).

Michael Biehn- known for The Runaways (1978-1979), Aliens (1986), and The Walking Dead (2022).

Predator: Killer of Killers will be available for streaming on Hulu. For people residing outside of the United States, the film will be available on Disney Plus via the Star hub.

