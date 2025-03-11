Flow’s Cat channels 'Oo Ee A E A' energy as Gints Zilbalodis celebrates Oscar victory

Gints Zilbalodis, the writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor, and musician of the animated film Flow, is celebrating his big win at the Oscars. After winning Best Animated Feature at the 97th Academy Awards held on March 2, 2025, Zibalodis took to social media to hop on a viral cat meme trend.

Taking to his Instagram handle on March 11, 2025, Zilbalodis posted a video of the cat from the Flow film and edited it to the popular 'Oo Ee A E A' song with the cat running around on a green screen. He wrote in the caption:

"This is what you do after winning an Oscar."

He also included a warning for flashing lights in the caption.

Gints Zilbalodis is not afraid to show his excitement towards Flow's Oscar win

If one happens to search for Gints Zilbalodis on Instagram, they will find that in the months before the release of Flow, his Instagram page has been dedicated to marketing the movie. His enthusiasm for the film, however, does not seem to have ceased, as he keeps posting about the film.

Last week, following the film's win for Best Animated Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, Zibalodis posted a video on his Instagram. On March 9, 2025, he announced that the statuette the film received this year at the Oscars is on display at the Latvian National Museum of Art, where people are queuing up for hours to see the award.

The same day, he posted a picture of the cat from the movie, holding the Oscar statue. The same picture was also featured on the screen during the Oscars when the movie received the award.

In the post caption, Zibalodis described how he had prepared the picture when they were on the plane traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars. He also stated that they were required to do two versions of the image: one where the cat is holding the Oscar and one where it is not.

In the recent video uploaded by him celebrating Flow's popularity, as previously mentioned, he has taken the help of a viral Instagram trend. This trend is the 'Oo Ee A E A' trend, which sees an animal (ideally a cat) moving around on a green screen in circular motions to the tune of the song that the trend is named after.

The video is clearly a success among the fans of the movie, as at the time of writing this article, it has over 50 thousand views. Furthermore, the comments section of the post is full of comments, with the majority of them having fun mocking Zibalodis for being involved in such a viral social media phenomenon.

What is the movie Flow about?

The movie revolves around a black cat's journey for survival (Image via YouTube/ Janus Films)

Flow's plot explores a seemingly post-apocalyptic world experiencing environmental degradation and rising levels of water that pose a threat to the film's protagonist, a black cat. It also delves into themes of community in the face of adversity. The official synopsis for the movie highlights the same and reads:

"A wondrous journey, through realms natural and mystical, Flow follows a courageous cat after his home is devastated by a great flood. Teaming up with a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and a dog to navigate a boat in search of dry land, they must rely on trust, courage, and wits to survive the perils of a newly aquatic planet."

It continues:

"From the boundless imagination of the award-winning Gints Zilbalodis (Away) comes a thrilling animated spectacle as well as a profound meditation on the fragility of the environment and the spirit of friendship and community. Steeped in the soaring possibilities of visual storytelling, Flow is a feast for the senses and a treasure for the heart."

The movie is currently available for streaming on Max.

