Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' wins early acclaim from fans as "one of the greatest movies before it's released"

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of auteur Francis Ford Coppola's latest offering, Megalopolis. Described as an epic science fiction drama, Megalopolis has garnered significant attention on social media, as this is the acclaimed director's first film in 13 years.

A teaser trailer was released on the director's official YouTube channel on May 14, 2024, offering a glimpse into the visuals in store. The futuristic and creative visuals made their rounds on social media, where fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming project.

One fan on X gave their verdict based on the trailer alone:

"Possibly one of the greatest movies before it’s released."

As the teaser trailer was released on May 14 ahead of its Cannes premiere, 'Coppola' began trending on X.

"Movie of the year...?" One fan wrote.

"And that’s how Francis Ford Coppola shows what real cinema is," wrote another fan in a tweet accompanied by a GIF.

"Just remembered how no big film institutions didn’t want to distribute this, just diabolical. what a wonderful film this is gonna be," yet another X user commented.

The majority of the fans praised the visuals seen in the teaser trailer but also expressed skepticism over its box office performance. Many wrote about their fears that the film would fail to make a lot of money. Despite the strange and unique premise of the film, it managed to pique the interest of fans.

"Who cares if it's good or not really. It's the boldest thing to come out since Francis's last film," a person commented on X.

"It looks awesome, original, and ambitious. Not sure why investors thought people would not want to see something so daring from Francis Ford Coppola. I’m way more interested in seeing it now after this trailer," wrote another user.

"Even if this movie is terrible I’ll be eternally grateful that we got experiential/ attract visuals in 2024," one fan expressed.

Megalopolis will premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2024.

More about Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming film Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola at the 2024 Captain Planet Foundation Gala (Image via Getty/Derek White)

After decades of attempting to make the film, Francis Ford Coppola's passion project, Megalopolis, is finally being released this year. Years of writing and re-writing the script, coupled with production issues, caused the film to be shelved before it was finally revived again in 2019.

The film has a large ensemble cast comprising acclaimed actors such as Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, and Laurence Fishburne, among others. However, the movie faced further challenges when it came to finding a distributor, as many studios deemed the film non-commercial.

Despite receiving rave reviews after an early screening, the film is still looking for a North American distributor at the time of writing this article. As per an April article by Variety, Amazon and Apple Studios have expressed interest in distributing the movie.

A still from the teaser trailer (Image via YouTube)

As per Variety, the official synopsis of the film reads as follows:

"‘Megalopolis’ is a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare."

"Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves," the synopsis continues.

Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis will compete for the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2024. The famed filmmaker has won the award twice in the past for The Conversation (1974) and Apocalypse Now (1979).

Stay tuned for more news and updates about Megalopolis and other movies.

