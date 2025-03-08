Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been at the center of a mysterious case, and a key update has just emerged. On Friday, March 7, 2025, forensic experts officially confirmed the causes of death for both Hackman and his wife.

The couple, along with one of their dogs, was found lifeless inside their gated Santa Fe home on February 26, 2025, after two maintenance workers saw their unconscious bodies through a window. Authorities didn't initially suspect foul play, fueling further speculations about what had happened.

At a news conference on Friday, Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell of the New Mexico Medical Investigator's Office stated that Hackman died of heart disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor. She added:

"He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his death."

Meanwhile, Arakawa, who is believed to have died days before the French Connection actor, passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Hackman tested negative for the virus.

One of the more widely discussed initial theories was carbon monoxide poisoning. However, the possibility was ruled out on February 28 after both tested negative, as per Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Gene Hackman's wife likely died first, with both found days after their death

Besides confirming the causes of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths, the news press conference on Friday also revealed more details regarding their passing. It confirmed what Sheriff Mendoza said in February, that the couple appeared to have died days before their bodies were found. He told NBC's Today Show on February 28:

"It appears [to be] several days, possibly even up to a couple of weeks."

According to the latest press conference on Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths, authorities believe Gene Hackman passed away on February 18, the date of the last recorded activity on his pacemaker. This suggests he died eight days before their bodies were found.

Meanwhile, Arakawa is believed to have died first. According to Dr. Jarrell, February 11 was the last time the classical pianist was known to be alive. She also provided insight as to what could have possibly happened on the days between the couple's deaths. Dr. Jarrell said that with Hackman being in the advanced stages of his Alzheimer's disease, as found from his brain scan, it was "quite possible that he was not aware that she [Arakawa] was deceased."

Supporting the theory of Gene Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's disease, Dr. Jarrell further said that the autopsy showed that there was no food in the actor's stomach. It means that he hadn't eaten shortly before his death. However, they didn't find any evidence of dehydration.

The new timeline of their deaths also supports previous reports about the conditions of their remains. On February 27, 2025, BBC reported that authorities who responded to the 911 call of the maintenance workers mentioned that there had been "decomposition" and "mummification" in Arakawa's hands and feet.

Additionally, one of the couple's dogs was found dead inside a crate in a bathroom. A necropsy is expected to be performed, and investigators are also trying to determine how Betsy Arakawa contracted hantavirus, per BBC.

