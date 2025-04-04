Give Me Back My Daughter: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Give Me Back My Daughter is set to premiere on April 5, 2025, on Lifetime, presenting a portrait of a single mother's desperate battle to reunite with her child. This upcoming film follows her story as she fights against the odds to regain custody of her daughter.

Renee, played by Gabourey Sidibe, is at the center of the movie. She has to make a life-changing choice after losing her job and having to deal with being homeless. As the Child Protective Services takes her daughter, Imani, away, the film explores themes of hope and persistence through Renee's journey to get her back.

Give Me Back My Daughter shows how a determined mother deals with family court and builds a support system that helps her in the end. This comes after Renee faces problems that seem impossible to solve.

Give Me Back My Daughter releases on April 5, 2025

Give Me Back My Daughter is set to premiere on April 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. Here is the region-wise release date and time of the film across different U.S. time zones.

Time zone Release date Time Pacific Time (PT) April 5, 2025 5 pm Eastern Time (ET) April 5, 2025 8 pm Central Time (CT) April 5, 2025 7 pm Mountain Time (MT) April 5, 2025 6 pm

Plot of the Lifetime movie

The main character of the story is Renee, a single mother who loses her job and has to move out with her young daughter, Imani. Renee turns down public assistance because they want to stay on their own. She leaves Imani alone in their car during a job interview because she is in urgent need to get a job.

Renee is arrested because of this decision, and Child Protective Services takes Imani away. Renee faces many problems as she tries to figure out the family court system, but she also finds help from people she does not expect.

The movie talks about important issues like homelessness, child welfare, and how strong single parents can be. It shows the emotional and legal problems people in risky situations have to deal with. Also, it focuses on how important community support and personal determination are for getting through hard times.

Cast of Give Me Back My Daughter

Gabourey Sidibe leads the cast of Give Me Back My Daughter. She plays Renee, a mother who is fighting to get back custody of her daughter.

Renee's daughter, Imani is played by Cadence Reese. The story is mostly about how she is separated from her mother. Chanel Abreu, Christian Adam, Walnette Marie Carrington, and Myles Truitt are some of the other notable actors in the movie.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer for Give Me Back My Daughter gives a glimpse of the intense emotions and difficult choices that Renee faces.

One quote from the trailer reads:

"Your daughter needs most is stability... if you slip up, she could permanently be in the system."

This line emphasizes the stakes of Renee’s struggle to regain custody of her daughter. Another quote, “I’m going to do whatever it takes," reflects Renee's unwavering determination.

The trailer showcases Renee’s painful journey, which includes losing her job, living in her car with her daughter, and being caught in a web of legal challenges. However, it also highlights the importance of community support, with a quote that states:

"The family isn’t just blood. It’s the people that stand by you when it all falls apart."

Give Me Back My Daughter premieres on Lifetime on April 5, 2025.

