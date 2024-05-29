Glen Powell reveals Tom Cruise once pranked him by feigning to lose control of a helicopter they were on

Anyone but You star Glen Powell had a one-of-a-kind experience with Tom Cruise— being a passenger in a helicopter that Cruise is piloting. As rare as the experience may be, it wasn’t as smooth sailing as Powell would have liked as the Mission: Impossible star pretended to lose control of the chopper.

Recalling about Cruise’s helicopter stunt in a recent GQ interview published on May 28, 2024, Powell noted:

“Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London.

The actor mentioned that it happened while Cruise was flying him back to London in his helicopter following the reshoots they did for Top Gun: Maverick at Pinewood.

Talking about the Hollywood superstar’s brand of playing a prank, Powell jokingly said:

“I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’”

Since the two have worked together in the high-profile film, which hit US theaters in May 2022, Powell had noted that Cruise has been a mentor to him. Powell has mentioned this in the GQ feature and other interviews.

“I thought I could be Tom Cruise” — Glen Powell talks about making flying his preferred mode of transport

Glen Powell had previously revealed via his Instagram that he’s finally received his pilot’s license in 2020. This was courtesy of Tom Cruise, who had gifted him flight lessons as a Christmas present, Powell remarked.

He shared footage of himself with his instructor celebrating his successful first solo flight. In the caption, Powell referenced shooting for the Top Gun movie and Tom Cruise rocketing “off into the sunset in his P-51” while Powell would “limply shuffle into the cast van.”

Talking about how he got into flying, the Anyone but You star also wrote in the caption:

“Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid.”

While Glen Powell admittedly said that flying is not his usual mode of transport yet, like Tom Cruise, he’s still flying pretty frequently after getting his license. Talking about it in his GQ interview, the actor quipped:

“I thought I could be Tom Cruise. He has a helicopter and he’s flying actual jets. If I have to pop over New York or Texas, in this SR-22, it’ll take me forever.”

While there has been no cross-country flying yet for Powell, he did mention flying his friends to Vegas, Palm Springs, and Napa Valley. Besides their shared love of flying, Powell also talked about his and Cruise’s “love language” in the interview. He mentioned:

“The one thing I feel we’re kindred spirits in is he’s obsessed with movies. That was our love language on set. I got to watch a guy who knew every department. He was able to clearly interface with everyone, and be so friendly and respectful and be able to communicate that vision.”

Ever since Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell has continued working on several acting projects. This includes the box office hit rom-com Anyone but You, his IMAX documentary The Blue Angels, which hit theaters on May 17 and streaming on May 23, and the upcoming Richard Linklater’s Hit Man film that will premiere on Netflix in June.