Glen Powell reveals he is moving to Texas after Matthew McConaughey told him "Hollywood is the Matrix"

Anyone But You actor Glen Powell opens up about his decision to leave Hollywood for his home state of Texas. The move was influenced by what Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey had told him about Hollywood.

Powell, 35, who has been living in Los Angeles for over 15 years, has starred in movies like Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Devotion, and Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. However, amid his rising success in the business with an upcoming The Blue Angels documentary, he’s decided to move away from the Hollywood spotlight, sell his LA home, and move back to Texas.

Talking about his unexpected move, Glen Powell told the Hollywood Reporter that it was his fellow Texan actor McConaughey’s advice that had inspired him to move.

“He’s like, ‘Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You plug in, and it’s all fake world.’ He’s like, ‘Then I go to Austin, and I unplug. It’s all real. Those are my friends, that’s my family, my actions matter there.’”

“If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time” — Glen Powell talks about reasons for Texas return

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glen Powell mentioned that he agreed with McConaughey’s sentiments.

“[And] he’s right. If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time. There’s no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds.”

The Interstellar star has been vocal about his and his wife, Camila Alves’s life-changing decision to leave the hustle and bustle of Hollywood for a more ritualistic lifestyle in Texas.

As for Glen Powell, he also noted that he’s looking forward to being around his family. The actor had sold his home in LA and bought a new home 30 minutes from his parent's house in Texas.

Besides his fellow Texan actor’s advice, Glen Powell shared another significant reason why he’s moving back home—he wants to finish college. Powell grew up in Austin and attended the University of Texas for one year, and he’s mentioned his eagerness to complete his Spanish and Early American History degree.

Talking about going back to school amid his success as an actor, he said:

“I think it’s really important to my mom, and it’s more of an emotional thing for me. Plus, I’m so close, I can taste it.”

The Anyone But You star noted that while he has turned over the keys to his Hollywood Hills home, he’ll still keep a place in Tribeca. However, he’s ready for change and believes that he’s “earned the ability to go back to [his] family.”

In other news, Top Gun 3 is currently underway. The cast includes the stars from the previous film, Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, and Miles Teller all expected to reprise their roles.

The previous films, Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, are available for streaming on Paramount+. Top Gun: Maverick is also available on Amazon Prime Video.