Where was Anyone But You filmed? All filming locations explored

Sydney Sweeney's Anyone But You was released on December 22, 2023, to become a sleeper hit. Loosely based on William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, the romantic comedy also stars Glen Powell and grossed around $219 million worldwide at the box office.

Directed by Will Gluck, the film's synopsis on its official website reads:

"In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold - until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

The film, produced with a budget of $25 million, was distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. Its premiere took place at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

All filming locations of Anyone But You

A still from 'Anyone But You' (Image via IMDb)

As revealed in the film's synopsis, the story of Anyone But You takes place in Australia. Thus, most of the film's shooting occurred in and around Sydney, New South Wales.

In a December 2023 article by The Hollywood Reporter, director Will Gluck revealed:

"I wanted Anyone But You set specifically in Sydney because I had really fallen in love with the city, starting back in 2018... We actually wrote this movie 100 percent for Sydney — very specific to the destination."

Some of the places where the movie was filmed are listed below.

Sydney Opera House

Sydney Opera House (Image via Sydney.com)

In Anyone But You the characters prominently feature the Sydney Opera House. First opened in 1973, this multi-venue performing arts center sits in Sydney Harbour. A symbolic landmark of not only the city but also of Australia, the building is often considered a masterful architectural piece of the 20th century. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2007, the venue also houses several cafes, restaurants, shops, and a recording studio.

Marks Park, Bondi

Marks Park (Image via Waverly Council)

Marks Park is a large, flat, grassy area atop a cliff on Marks Lane, Tamarama. It offers a beautiful panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean, with Bondi to the north and Coogee to the south. Also home to The Bondi Memorial, Anyone But You's wedding scene was filmed in this park.

Palm Beach

Palm Beach (Image via Sydney.com)

The beautiful beach scenes in the rom-com film were filmed primarily at Palm Beach. Located in the Northern Beaches region of Greater Sydney, the beach sits on a peninsula at the end of Barrenjoey Road, surrounded by Pittwater, the Pacific Ocean, and Broken Bay on three sides. Referred to as 'Palmy' by locals, the beach is widely known for being the setting for the soap opera Home and Away.

Calling it one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, Gluck revealed in the previously-mentioned THR article:

"One of the best parts for me was shooting for 10 days in Palm Beach, a suburb in the Northern Beaches... It was probably the most fun I’ve ever had filming."

Jones Bay Wharf

Jones Bay Wharf (Image via jonesbaymarina.com)

Another location in the movie is Jones Bay Wharf, a historical docking location in Pyrmont, Sydney. The pier on Jones Bay is home to many restaurants and cafes, offering a fantastic view of the city and Harbour Bridge. It also houses the Jones Bay Marina, a facility for megayachts.

Queen Victoria Building

Queen Victoria Building (Image via Facebook)

In one scene in the movie, two characters can be seen walking alongside the Queen Victoria Building. Abbreviated as QVB, the historical building dating to the 19th century is located on George Street in Sydney's central business district. The Romanesque Revival-styled building, originally designed as a marketplace, has been transformed into a five-level shopping center featuring numerous stores and food courts.

Anyone But You is currently available to stream on Netflix.