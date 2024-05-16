Who are Glen Powell's parents? All about the actor's kins as they hilariously poke fun at him at 'Hit Man' premiere

On Wednesday, May 15, Hit Man, Glen Powell's new movie, had its Netflix premiere in Austin, Texas, where he arrived with the cast and crew. They talked candidly about the entire project and Powell in an exclusive interview with ET during the event.

However, the actor's parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell, attended the hometown premiere to playfully taunt him. The actor's parents held signs behind him as he posed for pictures. The note on Cyndy's cardboard said:

"Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen".

Additionally, her husband's sign stated:

"It's never gonna happen."

Powell has a family full of movie stars. His parents, Glen Powell Sr. and Cyndy Powell have appeared in almost all of his films, despite having no prior acting experience. While Cyndy was a stay-at-home mother, Glen Sr. was an executive coach.

Glen Powell's parents are also actors

Glen is seemingly close to his parents (Image via Instagram / glenpowell)

Glen Powell is currently making the news for having had two new movies released this summer in addition to the box office blockbuster hit Anyone But You. In an exclusive conversation with ET on May 15, Hit Man director Richard Linklater discussed the actor and the film.

On Wednesday, May 15, at Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, for the debut of the actor's new Netflix film, Hit Man, his parents made lighthearted jokes about him. Powell was being teased by his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., who were seen standing behind him and waving cardboard posters to troll him as he posed for pictures.

The Twisters actor told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere-

“Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit.”

Glen Powell Sr. was a pitcher in Major League Baseball who had played for the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros and Cindy was a home-maker.

Powell always brought his parents on set, even though they had no prior acting experience. Powell Sr. even got to meet Octavia Spencer, who co-starred with him in Hidden Figures.

Regarding the same, Spencer told DuJour that in 2022-

“I’ll never forget when we were working one day, during the cut, he introduced his family. He said, ‘The Powells are a traveling band. They come to all of my sets.’ They all laughed and lit up the room with their signature megawatt smiles.”

People Magazine reported that Glen Sr. and Cyndy were married in 1984. Their first daughter, Lauren Powell Whatton was born in 1986, marking the beginning of their close-knit family. Leslie Powell, their younger daughter, was born in 1992, and Glen, their only son, was born in 1988.

Talking about his parents, Powell once told Nylon in an interview in 2014-

"I have a huge, rowdy Texas crew who gets me in all the right kinds of trouble. If you are lucky enough to meet them, you’ll figure out quickly why I’m constantly home and that all of my farfetched and seemingly impossible stories about my family are actually all true."

Additionally, Pinkvilla also says that the actor has talked about how his family has helped him maintain his modesty in the face of his rising stardom.

"Obviously sometimes you don't realize the changes that are happening, but often your mother is the first person to realize that the temperature has changed a little.”

Moreover, the actor often casts his parents as extras in his films. Cyndy was said to have played a professor in Jack & Bobby, a lunch woman in Everybody Wants Some!!, and an adult spy in Spy Kids 3. In Devotion, his parents portrayed a strolling couple on the beach. In his most recent film, Anyone But You, his mother also played a part.

Hit Man's official Netflix premiere was in downtown Austin, Texas, on May 15. It is Richard Linklater's most recent work. Glen Powell, who co-wrote and produced the film, also starred in it. Powell was honored into the Texas Film Hall of Fame by the Austin Film Society during the same premier.

It will be released on Netflix on June 7.