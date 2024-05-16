Bodkin soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Refreshing the catalog with more mystery and a touch of humor, Netflix’s Bodkin has captivated viewers with its seven-episode series. Bodkin is rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 68%, accumulating a score of 6.2/10. Eventually, with its release on May 9, 2024, the dark comedy thriller by Jez Scharf climbed up the top-10 charts in just little to no time.

To encapsulate the essence of the story and the characters, the series features a melodious and diverse soundtrack featuring both American and Irish artists. The official score of the series is composed by Paul Leonard-Morga, who is known for his original music in Limitless, Boston Strangler, Dredd, and more. Follow along with the article to find out what songs were played throughout the series.

Every song in Bodkin

Episode 1: One True Mystery

Vampire Empire by Big Thief

Episode 2: Who We Are

Unfollow Hate by Killa Fonic

Knock on Wood by Amii Stewart

H.O.O.D by Kneecap

More is Less by The Murder Capital

Lavender by Biig Piig

Episode 3: Perfectly Innocent Life

(I'm A) Ramblin' Man by Waylon Jennings

It's All Your Fault by Bobby Lee Trammell

Oh No by Biig Piig

Episode 4: Poison of Something

Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper

Zeu by Spike

Another Round by The Scratch

Episode 5: Peace in Our Time

Blue Suede Shoes by Party All Night

Suspicious Minds by Find Young Cannibals

Without Me by Ezra Williams

I Want To Know What Love Is by Foreigner

You Were Always On My Mind by Willie Nelson

I Can Talk by Two Door Cinema Club

Le belle 7 by Franco Tonani

Burning Love by The Computers

Episode 6: Ends Justify Means

Gone For Good by GA-20

Don't Cling To Life by The Murder Capital

Episode 7: Empty Your Pockets

The Parting Glass by The Parting Glass

Old Note by Lisa O'Neill

Below is the complete list of the original score for Bodkin, composed by Paul Leonard-Morgan:

Driving to Bodkin

Eavesdropping

Interviewing at the Wake

Scooting Away

Eel Warehouse

Apologize to Teddy

Meet the McCardles

Fintan and Teddy

What Use Are Eels to a Dead Man

Breaking Into the Library

Truth is a Funny Thing

Hello Punch Run

Funeral Questions

We’re All Just Stories

Bad Nuns Tripping

Life is a Funny Thing

Every Cent I Have

Dove

Dove Confronts Power

Threats on the Boat

We’ll Need Some Insurance

You’re My Son

It’s My Podcast

Podcasts Save Lives

Off to the Nunner

Plot summary

Bodkin follows Gilbert, Dove, and Emmy, who unravel dark secrets while uncovering the mystery that transpired 21 years ago. The unraveling of this decade-old mystery leads them to an even more intricate web involving the disappearance of people, a festival with ancient significance, eel smuggling, and more.

As they delve deeper into the mystery, the trio manages to unravel the truth behind past tragedies, including murder and betrayal. Amidst all this chaos with the unanticipated twists and turns, Gilbert, Dove, and Emmy forge unexpected connections. The finale of the series reveals long-buried secrets that intertwined the lives of the eponymous town's residents in a gripping story of redemption and revelation.

Where to watch Bodkin

Being a platform original, Bodkin is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, for fans globally. The subscription plans of the OTT are divided into three categories: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium. The price ranges from $6.99 to $22.99.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite shows and movies as 2024 progresses.