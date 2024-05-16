Bodkin soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Refreshing the catalog with more mystery and a touch of humor, Netflix’s Bodkin has captivated viewers with its seven-episode series. Bodkin is rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 68%, accumulating a score of 6.2/10. Eventually, with its release on May 9, 2024, the dark comedy thriller by Jez Scharf climbed up the top-10 charts in just little to no time.
To encapsulate the essence of the story and the characters, the series features a melodious and diverse soundtrack featuring both American and Irish artists. The official score of the series is composed by Paul Leonard-Morga, who is known for his original music in Limitless, Boston Strangler, Dredd, and more. Follow along with the article to find out what songs were played throughout the series.
Every song in Bodkin
Episode 1: One True Mystery
- Vampire Empire by Big Thief
Episode 2: Who We Are
- Unfollow Hate by Killa Fonic
- Knock on Wood by Amii Stewart
- H.O.O.D by Kneecap
- More is Less by The Murder Capital
- Lavender by Biig Piig
Episode 3: Perfectly Innocent Life
- (I'm A) Ramblin' Man by Waylon Jennings
- It's All Your Fault by Bobby Lee Trammell
- Oh No by Biig Piig
Episode 4: Poison of Something
- Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper
- Zeu by Spike
- Another Round by The Scratch
Episode 5: Peace in Our Time
- Blue Suede Shoes by Party All Night
- Suspicious Minds by Find Young Cannibals
- Without Me by Ezra Williams
- I Want To Know What Love Is by Foreigner
- You Were Always On My Mind by Willie Nelson
- I Can Talk by Two Door Cinema Club
- Le belle 7 by Franco Tonani
- Burning Love by The Computers
Episode 6: Ends Justify Means
- Gone For Good by GA-20
- Don't Cling To Life by The Murder Capital
Episode 7: Empty Your Pockets
- The Parting Glass by The Parting Glass
- Old Note by Lisa O'Neill
Below is the complete list of the original score for Bodkin, composed by Paul Leonard-Morgan:
- Driving to Bodkin
- Eavesdropping
- Interviewing at the Wake
- Scooting Away
- Eel Warehouse
- Apologize to Teddy
- Meet the McCardles
- Fintan and Teddy
- What Use Are Eels to a Dead Man
- Breaking Into the Library
- Truth is a Funny Thing
- Hello Punch Run
- Funeral Questions
- We’re All Just Stories
- Bad Nuns Tripping
- Life is a Funny Thing
- Every Cent I Have
- Dove
- Dove Confronts Power
- Threats on the Boat
- We’ll Need Some Insurance
- You’re My Son
- It’s My Podcast
- Podcasts Save Lives
- Off to the Nunner
Plot summary
Bodkin follows Gilbert, Dove, and Emmy, who unravel dark secrets while uncovering the mystery that transpired 21 years ago. The unraveling of this decade-old mystery leads them to an even more intricate web involving the disappearance of people, a festival with ancient significance, eel smuggling, and more.
As they delve deeper into the mystery, the trio manages to unravel the truth behind past tragedies, including murder and betrayal. Amidst all this chaos with the unanticipated twists and turns, Gilbert, Dove, and Emmy forge unexpected connections. The finale of the series reveals long-buried secrets that intertwined the lives of the eponymous town's residents in a gripping story of redemption and revelation.
Where to watch Bodkin
Being a platform original, Bodkin is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, for fans globally. The subscription plans of the OTT are divided into three categories: Standard with Ads, Standard, and Premium. The price ranges from $6.99 to $22.99.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite shows and movies as 2024 progresses.