"Got shut down"- Jake Schreier reveals unknown secrets about shooting Thunderbolts*, leaving everyone amazed 

Thunderbolts*, a film dedicated to the Marvels' antiheroes, was released in theatres on May 2, 2025. Caught up in a deadly trap that poses a risk to their lives, a group of known characters from past Marvel works come together as a group to face it all. From being challenged by their past to overcoming impending life threats, Thunderbolts* is another action-packed entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The team featured in the film includes characters Yelena Belove (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour).

In an interview with Marvel.com, the director of the film, Jack Schreier, went candid and elaborated on some of the unknowns behind the scenes from the film. From sets getting shut down by strikes to enjoying freedom in his work, the director spoke about various experiences and emotions he felt while making this film.

Jake Schreier opens up about freedom in bringing together Thunderbolts*

Jack Schreier on the red carpet of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* premiere event (Image via YouTube/@marvel)

Jake Schreier was tasked with bringing a group of fierce antiheroes together with a unique story. He chose to take an emotional path for it. The film not just includes the in-action personas of the characters, but also gives them space and moments to introspect and feel the essence of their journeys.

Speaking about this unique angle to the story of the antihero team, Schreier said that he was given much freedom and scope to explore as he joined the MCU.

With a special ensemble of actors and Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, asking for a distinct presentation from the director, Schreier exclaimed about the fun experiences this opportunity brought him.

“Kevin [Feige] really said from the beginning, ‘Do something different with this one.’ When we were out there on set, it was just us making a movie with these great actors. It didn’t feel like there was any micromanagement. It was just collaboration and trying to make the best thing.”, said Jake Schreier in an interview with Marvel.com

Schreier on facing difficulties for the action scenes in Thunderbolts*

A still from the sets of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* (Image via Marvel.com)

The major highlight of Thunderbolts* is the in-camera actions that Schreier incorporated to create a more authentic experience. Diverse locations and elaborate sets were put in place for filming the stunts to complement their effectiveness.

Recalling one of the initial action sequences of the film, Schreier recalled that they were shut down by the strikes during its filming. The team had to abandon the set for a year, leading to the giant preparation turning weak and squeaky.

Elaborating on this incident, he said to Marvel.com:

“We got shut down by the strike[s], so that giant set had been sitting there for a year, waiting to be shot, and the floors were creaky. Everywhere you moved, it would squeak and creak… It really felt like being thrown into the deep end right off the bat.”

"You can never say that you're done," Schreier on working with Marvel

Schreier on the sets of Thunderbolts* (Image via Marvel.com)

Thunderbolts* marks Jake Schreier's first collaboration with Marvel Studios. After his success with the Netflix series Beef (2023), the director pitched his film idea to Marvel Studios. This resulted in the coming together of the morally gray antiheroes in the film Thunderbolts*.

In the interview with Marvel.com, the director spoke at large about working with Marvel Studios. He said that while working with Marvel, the scope for improvement is never-ending. He mentioned that saying you're done with your project is next to impossible when working with Marvel.

“I knew the one thing about Marvel is that you can never say that you’re done.”, Schreier said to Marvel.com

Referring to his meetings with Feige, he said there are always some improvements that can be made. He mentioned in the interview with Marvel.com:

“You come into these meetings, and Kevin [Feige] is always going to say, ‘It’s good. Some things we can make better. Let’s talk about how to improve it.’ You always have to meet that with your own ideas of how to make it better. You should never rest where you are.”

Jake Schreier on the sets of Thunderbolts*

The Thunderbolts* director was noted by the cast and crew of the film for his calmness and composed demeanor. He remained cool-headed even while shooting some of the most complex action sequences of the film.

Actor Sebastian Stan commented on this aspect of Schreier and said that he would have the most basic reactions to the varied situations on set. Marvel.com mentioned one Stan's recollection of one incident where he said:

“There were a few times where after [a scene], I went up to him and was like, ‘Jake! That was so awesome!’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘My God, do I have to do it again?!’”

More works by Jack Schreier

Jack Schreier has directed several films and TV series. He is known for directing Robot & Frank (2012) and Paper Towns (2015). He has also directed several episodes of varied series such as Lodge 49 (2018-2019), Beef (2023), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2024), and more.

He is also a well-known name in the field of music. He directed the concert documentary Chance the Rapper's Magnificent Coloring World (2021). He has directed several popular music videos, such as Eastside (Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid), I Can't Get Enough (Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, and J Balvin), Follow God (Kanye West), We Cry Together (Kendrick Lamar), Younger and Hotter Than Me (Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco), etc.

Watch Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* in theatres.

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More