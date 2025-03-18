Happy Gilmore 2: Full list of cast explored

The highly anticipated sequel to the cult-classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore 2 will officially release on Netflix on July 25, 2025. After 30 years since the original Happy Gilmore was released in theatres, Adam Sandler is set to return with a fresh story filled with the remedies of an all-time classic.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller reprising their roles from the previous installment.

The main cast and characters of Happy Gilmore 2

1) Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore

Adam is set to return as Happy in Happy Gilmore 2, who won the audience with his hysterical unorthodox golfing in the original. Sandler is known for producing hits like Grown Ups, 50 First Dates, and The Longest Yard, and promises to bring more humor and heart to the sequel.

2) Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit

Julie Bowen best known for her role as Claire Dunphy in Modern Family, is set to return as Virginia Venit, Happy's wife and manager in the upcoming sequel. Virginia, Happy's longtime partner, helps him navigate the drama and politics surrounding the senior tournament while keeping him grounded. Julie has also received prominent roles in Boston Legal and Horrible Bosses.

3) Kevin James as Marty "Bulldog" Mullins

Kevin James, known for his work in Grown Ups and Paul Blart: Mall Cop, stars in the sequel as Marty "Bulldog" Mullins. Marty is shown as a larger-than-life personality, who is arrogant over his golfing skills and is also Happy's new rival.

2) Christopher Mcdonald as Shooter McGavin

Christopher Mcdonald is known for films like Thelma & Louise and Requiem for a Dream Source: Getty

Christopher Mcdonald will return as the antagonist, Shooter McGavin, who is now a legend of golf but still resents Happy. Shooter is seen mentoring Mullins and also plotting his return. Christopher Mcdonald is known for his work in films like Thelma & Louise and Requiem for a Dream, and most recently on TV shows like Ballers.

5) Henry Wrinkler as Coach Klein

Henry Wrinkler returns with his character of Coach Klein for Sandler's Golf comedy. Coach is set to help Happy rediscover his old unconventional swing as he has been away from the golf scene. Wrinkler, an Emmy-winning actor, is famous for his work in Happy Days, Barry, and Arrested Development.

Supporting Roles and Cameos

Allen Covert as Otto, Happy's Loyal and eccentric Caddy

Ben Stiller as Hal L., the infamous nursing home manager

Kym Whitley as Bessie

Dylan Sprayberry as Chad, Shooter Mcgavin's Protege

Jillian Bell as Happy's sports psychologist

Jackie Sandler as by-the-book tournament official

Bad Bunny as Happy's Caddy

Happy Gilmore 2 also sees cameos from professional golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Lee Trevino, and Will Zalatoris. Rappers such as Eminem and Scott Mescudi, NFL stars like Reggie Bush and Travis Kelce, and actor Margaret Qualley feature in undisclosed roles.

Production and Direction

Dennis Dugan is set to direct the sequel Happy Gilmore 2 as well. Dugan has previously worked with Adam Sandler on the original Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, and Grown Ups. Adam's company Happy Madison Productions is set to take care of the production, while Netflix will handle the distribution. This partnership comes as a part of Adam's multi-film deal with the streaming platform.

Plot details of Happy Gilmore 2

In Happy Gilmore 2, Happy is enjoying his life as a retired golfer and mentor for young hockey players. However, Marty Mullins and a bunch of new-generation golfers, mock Happy and his unorthodox style of golfing. This provokes Happy to participate in the senior tour to shut his haters up once again.

Happy participates in the senior tournament, tackling many things like his old volatile temper, his aging body, and a witty psychologist. Shooter McGavin, now a legend, mentors Mullins in the tournament but keeps plotting secretly for his return. The trailer also shows Happy having flashbacks of his old mentor, helping him believe in himself and rise above the problem.

The audience can expect some old rivalries to be reignited, outrageous comical sequences and hearttouching moments as Happy reclaims his place.

Happy Gilmore 2 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2025, on Netflix.

