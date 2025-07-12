Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter: Where to buy, price and everything to know so far 

The Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter has made a comeback just in time for the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on July 25, 2025. Fans of the original movie can now own a limited-edition version of the iconic putter, renowned for its distinctive design. Odyssey is selling this one-of-a-kind item to coincide with the debut of the movie sequel.

The new Happy Gilmore 2 brings back all the laughs and thrills, closely following the story of Happy Gilmore, the hockey player-turned-golfer.

In the first Happy Gilmore movie, Adam Sandler plays the lead role and does well as a golfer because he used to play hockey. His unique way of playing and memorable moments, like when he used a hockey stick as a putter, made him famous. With Happy Gilmore 2 hitting Netflix, the legendary hockey stick putter returns in a special limited edition, making it the perfect collector's item for fans.

Everything to know about The Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter

The Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter is a recreation of the one used by Happy in the original movie, designed with a fresh twist for the release of Happy Gilmore 2.

The putter is 44 inches long, has a 57˚ lie angle, and includes a 21" grip that helps with positioning your hands like Happy's signature slap shot-style putt. The putter also features a yellow-and-black tube sock with Happy's name stitched on it, along with a Just Tap It quote, making it a fun and functional tribute to the film.

Odyssey, a company renowned for crafting high-quality golf gear, has created this limited-edition putter. It has a special color scheme for the Boston Bruins and a big White Hot insert on the face, which makes it feel both useful and nostalgic.

The design is mostly for fun rather than serious competition. However, anyone who wants to add something unique to their golf bag or collection is sure to love it.

The Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter: Where to buy and price

The Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter will be available for purchase on July 25, 2025, the same day Happy Gilmore 2 streams on Netflix. It can be bought directly from Odyssey for $499.99. The putter is a limited edition, so once it's sold out, it will be gone for good.

In addition to the putter, there will also be limited-edition Happy Gilmore 2 golf balls available. These will cost $60 per dozen, making them perfect for adding a little extra fun to your next golf game. For a full Happy Gilmore experience, fans can grab both the putter and golf balls, making this an exciting opportunity.

About the Happy Gilmore 2 film

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to bring back all the memorable moments from the original film. When Happy returns to the golf course as an older, wiser person, the movie depicts his new journey of balancing being a dad, being famous, and being a golfer.

The sports comedy comes after Happy Gilmore's return to golf. Kyle Newacheck directed it. Thirty years after his first Tour Championship, Happy comes back to help pay for ballet school for his daughter, Vienna. Adam Sandler and Christopher McDonald return as Happy and Shooter McGavin in the movie, along with new actors Benny Safdie and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

In the sequel, Happy has to deal with new problems in his personal life and on the green. Happy Gilmore 2 is expected to be just as entertaining as its predecessor.

The Happy Gilmore hockey stick putter is a must-have for fans of the original film and those excited for Happy Gilmore 2.

