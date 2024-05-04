"He was so awkward": Tiffany Haddish reveals feeling very attracted to Henry Cavill until meeting him

Tiffany Haddish, the American stand-up comedian and actress, recently revealed that she had a crush on actor Henry Cavill, but when she met him, she found him "awkward".

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the 44-year-old, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, quipped about Cavill being a nerd:

"I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he’s so hot. But I met him, and he was so awkward. It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he'd be more comfortable.'"

Haddish broke up with rapper Common back in 2021 and shared that she is currently looking for a partner through the dating app Bumble.

Tiffany Haddish thinks that Henry Cavill is "still beautiful"

Tiffany Haddish began her career by appearing on shows such as Chelsea Lately, That's So Raven, My Name Is Earl, It`s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Underground, and New Girl. She was married from 2008 until 2013 to her former husband, William Stewart, who is now reportedly no longer a part of her life.

On Thursday, during her conversation with the L.A. Times, Haddish talked about her dating pool in the show business industry, adding how she initially wished to be intimate with "all the famous guys":

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No.'"

Tiffany Haddish went on to mention that while she was interested in Henry Cavill, she changed her mind after she met him and found him awkward. She continued,

"Or, maybe he’s just never had a Black woman be like, ‘What’s up? What’s your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I’ll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?’"

However, she acknowledged that he is "still beautiful." In the interview, she also did not mention when and where she met Cavill.

Tiffany Haddish also told the Los Angeles Times that is looking to break away from dating celebrities following her split from Common. The comedian told the outlet that she is using Bumble, not the celebrity dating app, Raya, to meet her match. Haddish also said she has a new dating policy, where she will only see the guy for nine months before she leaves the relationship.

In 2022, Tiffany Haddish appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show to discuss her ideal type. She said at the time:

"Good credit score because I need to know you're responsible. You need to have good hygiene. That's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath or funky armpits."

After Common broke up with Tiffany Haddish, she claimed that their split “wasn’t mutual” despite the rapper saying that it was. During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee, she shared:

"He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool."

Henry Cavill is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. The pair confirmed their relationship in April 2021 and have since attended premieres together, sharing photos of each other online.