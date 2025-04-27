Heads of State: Release date & time, plot, and everything we know so far 

The upcoming action comedy film titled Heads of State is set to be released on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query. It was filmed across various cities, including Liverpool, London, Trieste, and Belgrade.

Ad

The official synopsis for the film, as per the official Amazon Prime Video website, reads:

"The UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba) and US President (John Cena) have a public rivalry that risks their countries’ alliance. But when they become targets of a powerful enemy, they’re forced to rely on each other as they go on a wild, multinational run. Allied with Noel, a brilliant MI6 agent (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must find a way to thwart a conspiracy that threatens the free world."

Ad

Trending

According to FilmRatings.com run by the Motion Picture Association, Heads of State is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence/action, language, and some smoking.

Heads of State is set to be released exclusively on Prime Video

Expand Tweet

Ad

The action comedy film Heads of State will premiere on Prime Video on July 2, 2025. It has a runtime of 1 hour and 53 minutes. The membership for Prime Video is available for $8.99/month for the regular audience, while students can subscribe for $7.49/month.

What is Prime Video's Heads of State all about?

Ad

The trailer for Heads of State, released on April 23, 2025, is available for viewers on the official Prime Video YouTube channel. The action-packed trailer begins with Will Derringer, the President of the United States, greeting Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. They both exchange a little joke with each other as it is their first time meeting.

While they are traveling together in their heavily guarded private jet, they are attacked by drones, which causes the plane to crash. However, Sam and Will survive the attack. As they try to make their way to a safe place, multiple hostiles start hunting for them.

Ad

The two then meet Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent, who is given the mission to take them both to the most secure location on the continent. They must escape the enemies attacking them and prevent a bigger conspiracy at play, which aims to destroy the free world.

Cast and crew of the film

Priyanka Chopra as Noel Bisset, a MI6 agent (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Heads of State is directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query. Ilya is well known for directing action projects such as Hardcore Henry and Nobody. Ben Davies is the credited cinematographer, and the music score is provided by Steven Price. The film is produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Ad

The project is led by John Cena as Will Derringer, the President of the United States, and Idris Elba as Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Priyanka Chopra joins the cast as Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent. Other notable cast members include Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on Heads of State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More