High Rollers: Release date, cast, trailer, and everything to know

High Rollers is the sequel to the 2024 heist thriller Cash Out, starring John Travolta. The sequel movie is scheduled to be released digitally and in limited theaters by Saban Films in the USA on March 14, 2025.

The sequel to the heist thriller is packed with adrenaline-fueled action, high-stakes gambling, and unpredictable twists. It brings back familiar faces and also adds a fresh cast. With a mix of suspense, deception, and heart-racing moments, the movie is set to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

The heist thriller sequel will have an R rating by the MPAA for violence and some language used.

High Rollers is set to be released on March 14, 2025 with a runtime of 1 hour and 41 minutes. The movie shows retired master thief Mason return for one last job, to get his wife back from his archnemesis Salazar.

Cast for High Rollers

Snippet from trailer of High Rollers. (image via youtube.com)

Director Randall Emmett, under the pseudonym Ives, returns for the sequel written by Chris Sivertson. Randall is famous for working as a producer on the Netflix hit The Irishman. John Travolta reprises his role as the legendary master thief Mason, while Gina Gershon plays the character of his true love, Amelia Decker.

Quavo, Lukas Haas, Natalie Yura, and Swen Temmel are all set to star as Mason's crew assembled to perform the casino heist. Danny Padro plays Salazar, the primary antagonist.

High Rollers plot details and trailer Analysis

The sequel follows the master thief Mason enjoying his retirement life on an island while attending a wedding with close ones and the love of his life, Decker. The plot thickens as they are attacked by an archnemesis from the past, Salazar.

Salazar kidnaps Decker to force Mason into one last heist at Scarlet Pearl Hotel and Casino, a high-stakes playground for the rich. Mason assembles his crew once again for this almost impossible heist to save his love, Decker.

With an on-point soundtrack and glimpses of the high-stakes heist, the trailer has only heightened the viewer's expectation. The trailer also showcases sleek, stylish visuals, scenes at the lavish casino, high-speed chase, and heart-pounding confrontations.

The trailer phases out with high-speed chases and drama while introducing the audience to the cast. Mason, played by John Travolta, races against time to execute the heist to prevent Salazar from hurting his family.

Expectations surrounding High Rollers

Master thief Mason involved in high-speed action. (Image via YouTube/@BoxofficeOneMedia)

The movie promises to bring a fresh, unique twist to the classic heist film genre. It is filled with intricate storytelling, expertly choreographed action sequences, stunning cinematography, and a charismatic performance by lead John Travolta.

Audience can expect John Travolta, famous for classics like Face Off and Pulp Fiction, to deliver a pleasing performance as he's set to return on the big screen again. The blend of suspense, emotional depth, and heist sequence is set to make it a strong contender for one of the most exciting movies of the year.

High Rollers is set for release digitally and in limited theaters on March 14, 2025.

