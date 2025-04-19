Him movie - Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Jordan Peele returns to the horror movie genre with Him as a producer. The film aims to marry one of America's biggest sports, football, with terror and psychological drama. It promises an eerie story that teases a closer look at the dark underbelly of the intense and demanding football world, starring Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans.

The movie is due out this fall, on September 19, 2025, in movie theaters nationwide. Him's setup hints at a blend of sports drama with unsettling psychological horror between two colliding worlds of a promising football star and one who is legendary but past his prime.

The newly released trailer of the upcoming movie by Universal Pictures shows the first glimpse of Withers' character's perilous journey to achieve success no matter the cost.

When will Him be released?

The release date for Jordan Peele's Him is September 19, 2025. It will be available to watch in movie theaters nationwide during its release. According to Deadline, it's the only wide release during that weekend, and it also marks the first of the two films from Universal that will be released that month. The second one, Gabby's Dollhouse, will be out in theaters on September 26.

A glimpse of the plot

Him is a Black List screenplay co-written by the same duo who made the sci-fi crime series Limetown: Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie. The story centers around Tyriq Withers' Cameron Cade, who plays the protege of a legendary, albeit aging quarterback, Isaiah White, played by Marlon Wayans.

Cameron is an on-the-rise quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. However, he suffers a brain trauma that could potentially end his career just before the annual scouting Combine. He thinks that an invitation from Isaiah will be the game changer in securing football success, but it could cost him more than what he bargained for.

The invitation from the aging eight-time Championship quarterback brings Cameron into an isolated compound where he trains to be the best in his field. However, it's not long before Isaiah introduces him to the disorienting rabbit hole of something darker and seemingly ritualistic sacrifices, all in the name of enhancing his playing ability.

Is there a trailer for Him?

Universal Pictures released the first trailer of the movie on April 18, 2025, featuring Marlon instructing Tyriq Withers how "talent is how hard you're willing to work." The teaser trailer introduces Withers and Wayans' newfound camaraderie when the latter offered the rising football star a lifeline after he was brutally attacked by a fan.

However, as seen in the trailer, as their training intensifies, the legendary QB's charm begins to shift, slowly showing his sinister and unsettling side. Their training devolved from hard to insane and seemingly ritualistic, with satanic-looking figures, images of goats, and people drenched in blood.

Cast and characters in the movie

Tell Me Lies star Tyriq Withers is taking the lead in the movie, bringing not only his acting prowess to the project but also his background as a wide receiver for the Florida State University football team. He will star in the movie as the young and rising quarterback Cameron Cade alongside Marlon Wayans, who will be playing the football legend Isaiah White.

The confirmed cast and characters in the upcoming movie include:

Julia Fox as Elsie White, Isaiah's wife

Tim Heidecker

Stand-up comedian Jim Jefferies

Grammy nominee Tierra Whack

MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Green

Hip hop artist Guapdad 4000

Jordan Peele will be producing the movie alongside Ian Cooper, Jamal Watson, and Win Rosenfeld, with Justin Tipping serving as the director. It marks Tipping's second directing gig in movies, but his experience in directing on TV is extensive, which includes The Chi, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Black Monday, among others.

