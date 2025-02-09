How long is Hellraiser: Remastered? Runtime and more details explored

Hellraiser: Remastered returns the 1987 film Hellraiser to the big screen after 37 years in a newly remastered 4K version. The original movie, directed by Clive Barker, had become a genre-defining classic that influenced the horror field, soon after its release in 1987.

The movie is renowned for bringing the horrific Pinhead and his band of Cenobites to the world. It has stayed among the most classic horror films ever made. Fathom Events will release Hellraiser: Remastered in a limited theater run on February 5 and 6, 2025, for the first time in decades.

The total runtime of this remastered version is 112 minutes. The movie maintains its motion, which lets audiences thoroughly experience the horror. The 1 hour and 52 minutes experience is even more engaging with an unlifted visual and sound.

All about Hellraiser: Remastered

Hellraiser: Remastered is based on Clive Barker's novella The Hellbound Heart, first published in 1986. It follows a couple, Larry and Julia, who move into a house unaware of the dark and malevolent forces hidden within.

In the film, Larry's brother Frank opens a puzzle box while seeking forbidden pleasures, unleashing the suffering Cenobites. These creatures, commanded by the formidable Pinhead, exist solely to evaluate pain and pleasure.

The 4K remaster of Hellraiser: Remastered includes the same terrifying elements that made it a cult classic, enhanced with state-of-the-art visual quality. The film stars Andrew Robinson as Larry, Clare Higgins as Julia, Ashley Laurence as Kirsty, and Doug Bradley as the lead Cenobite, aka, "Pinhead."

Apart from the film itself, the remaster includes a special bonus feature. In an interview titled Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser, Doug Bradley, who portrayed Pinhead, discusses his experiences on set, his take on the character, and the impact of the film.

Plot of Hellraiser: Remastered

The plot of Hellraiser: Remastered revolves around a mysterious puzzle box that opens a doorway to another dimension. Frank, a hedonistic individual, comes across the box and inadvertently summons the Cenobites.

These beings, led by the imposing Pinhead, are entities that bring suffering in exchange for the highest forms of pleasure. Frank's experience leaves him destroyed and in bad shape until his brother Larry and his wife Julia move into his old house.

Julia, who harbors a secret love for Frank, agrees to help him regenerate by luring unsuspecting men to their home. Each blood sacrifice brings Frank closer to restoring his human form, all while the Cenobites close in on him, eager to claim him for their dark realm. At the same time, Larry's daughter Kirsty learns the scary secrets of the house, leading to a terrifying encounter with the Cenobites.

Production and direction

The original Hellraiser was Clive Barker's feature directorial debut. Renowned for his horror writing, Barker oversaw this ambitious project, transforming his novella The Hellbound Heart into film. The film was produced by Christopher Figg and New World Pictures.

Renowned American author Stephen King once complimented Barker, saying,

“I have seen the future of horror… his name is Clive Barker.”

Although the film had a small budget, Barker's career was launched, and he was able to build a franchise spanning several sequels thanks in significant part to its success. The film was distinguished from other era horror films by his skillful use of realistic effects and eerie cinematography.

The film's realistic portrayal of the Cenobites, including the legendary Pinhead, is achieved through the use of makeup and prosthesis. This is achieved despite the existence of supernatural and graphic elements.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Hellraiser: Remastered and similar projects as the year progresses.

