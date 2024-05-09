How long is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Record breaking runtime explored 

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the longest movie in its series, lasting two hours and 25 minutes. Wes Ball, the director famous for The Maze Runner movies, brings us this fourth movie in the updated series. It tells a rich and gripping tale.

In this story, we meet a wild young lady named Mae. She's saved by Noa, a friendly chimpanzee. Mae and Noa go on a big adventure together. This adventure is not just exciting and challenging for them. It also shapes what will happen next for both apes and people.

With actors Owen Teague, Freya Allan and Kevin Durand in the movie, a lot of people are looking forward to watching it when it comes out in May. This movie is five minutes longer than any before it in the series.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sets franchise runtime record at 145 minutes

The longer length of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes isn’t just for show. It means we’re going to get a really deep look into a world that’s changed a whole lot 300 years after Caesar.

Now, apes are living well together, while humans have gone back to a simpler, more wild way of life. This future is important not only because of the struggle to survive but also because it shows how leaders, power and living together peacefully or not plays out.

The movie has a big job because it’s going to introduce us to new characters. There's an ape boss named Proximus Caesar who is pretty tough and other apes too, like Raka and Anaya.

To get to know these new characters and see how their world works now, it makes sense that the movie needs more time.

Evolution of Movie Runtime in the Franchise

Expand Tweet

The Planet of the Apes movies have gotten longer over time. Rise of the Planet of the Apes was 105 minutes, and each sequel has increased in duration. The growth in runtime for Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes allowed for more complex storytelling and character development.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is following this trend, indicating there is more story content and a more extensively crafted world. The decision to extend the movie's length was driven by practical reasons.

It aims to accommodate the wider scope of the narrative, allowing for the introduction of more characters and exploring their intricate connections in a detailed and comprehensive way.

Expand Tweet

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the longest movie in its series yet. The new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is going to be the longest one in the series, lasting 145 minutes.

The makers of the film didn't just make it long for the sake of it; they wanted to pack in more story, more details and take the tale of the apes and humans to the next level.

Fans are looking forward to a lot more than just finding out what happens next; they want to see how the story will pull us in even deeper into this world where apes and people have such an amazing and complicated story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback