How many times was Michael Madsen married? All about his wives and kids in wake of Reservoir Dogs star's death at 67

Michael Madsen, 67, passed away on July 3, 2025. The Die Another Day star was recognized for collaborating with director Quentin Tarantino in films like Reservoir Dogs.
On the personal front, the actor raised seven children over the years, as stated by People magazine. Michael Madsen was married three times. On April 15, 1996, he tied the knot with DeAnna Madsen. They stayed together for 28 years before getting divorced in September 2024. The Iguana star's former wives are Jeannine Bisignano and Georganne LaPiere.
Apart from his work in films, Madsen built a huge fan base with his roles on the small screen. He had several TV shows in his credits, such as Our Family Honor, Vengeance Unlimited, The Mob Doctor, Hawaii Five-0, and more. In addition, he was a part of some music videos.
According to NBC4 Los Angeles, Michael Madsen was pronounced dead at his residence in Malibu. Notably, he was discovered unresponsive at the place, and the Los Angeles County deputies immediately arrived after receiving a 911 call. The Species star’s manager, Ron Smith, told NBC4 Los Angeles via an email that Madsen had a cardiac arrest. The sheriff’s department also claimed that they don’t suspect any foul play.
Susan Ferris, another manager of Michael, alongside Ron and publicist Liz Rodriguez, opened up on the projects Madsen was working on before his death. The trio shared a joint statement with NBC4 Los Angeles, mentioning that Michael had three films in the upcoming lineup, including Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives. The statement read towards the end:
“Michael was also preparing to release a new book called “Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems”, currently being edited. Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”
Michael Madsen had seven children: Personal life and other details explained
While the Chicago, Illinois native became a popular face for his work in films and television, he had to deal with a lot of ups and downs in terms of his relationships. The Guardian stated that his first marriage was with Georgeanne LaPiere, the half-sister of singer and actress Cher.
Although he did not have any kids with LaPiere, Michael Madsen became a father of two children, Christian and Max, after he exchanged vows with Jeannine Bisignano. While speaking to The Guardian on April 18, 2004, the actor recalled that he and Bisignano had a custody battle for their children and said:
“It was a living nightmare. Five years. It really did me in. I mean, if you want to f**k with someone one really bad, go after the kids, you know?”
According to Georganne’s IMDb bio, she has appeared on shows like General Hospital. Jeannine is also an actress and has been featured on shows such as Season of Change and 18 Wheels of Justice.
Michael Madsen’s third marriage to actress DeAnna Madsen lasted for 28 years after they tied the knot in April 1996. They also welcomed three children, Luke, Kalvin, and Hudson. However, the identities of other two kids of Madsen remain unknown for now.
Although most of Michael’s kids have maintained a distance from the limelight, Christian is known for his appearance as Vinnie Dash in the BET series, The Family Business. As per IMDb, Max also has some projects in his credits, such as A Night in Jail and Tyger Tyger.
Men’s Journal stated that Michael’s other son, Hudson, was active as a U.S. Army sergeant. Hudson died back in January 2022, which was almost two years before Michael Madsen and DeAnna Madsen’s divorce. Notably, Hudson was 26 years old and lost his life from a gunshot wound, as reported by People magazine.
Michael Madsen was last seen in the drama film Max Dagan, released in 2024. Directed by Terre Weisman, it included popular faces such as Zachary Gordon among the lead cast members.