Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star Michael Madsen passes away at 67

Michael Madsen, the actor who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, has passed away at 67. Officials stated that the actor was discovered unresponsive at his home in Malibu on July 3, 2025, and was declared dead shortly after.

Michael's cause of death has been confirmed as cardiac arrest, with no signs of foul play reported as per the email by his manager, Ron Smith, cited in The Guardian report dated July 3, 2025.

A People report dated July 3, 2025, quoted Michael Madsen’s manager:

“What we understand is Michael had a cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in his Malibu home earlier this morning.”

Michael built a career spanning more than four decades and appeared in over 300 films and shows. He was widely recognized for playing Mr. Blonde in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and for portraying Budd in Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Michael Madsen's Reservoir Dogs legacy

Michael’s performance in Reservoir Dogs remains one of his most iconic works. In the film, Madsen played Mr. Blonde, whose real name is Vic Vega. The character became infamous for the warehouse scene where he dances to “Stuck in the Middle with You” while tormenting a tied-up police officer.

Reservoir Dogs, released in 1992, is often credited with launching Tarantino’s career. It became a cult classic because of its sharp dialogue, nonlinear structure, and intense performances. Madsen’s Mr. Blonde was written as part of the Vega brothers, linking him to another Tarantino character, Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction.

Before his breakout in Reservoir Dogs, Madsen started his career on television in the early 1980s. One of his notable features was in St. Elsewhere in 1983, which helped him step into the spotlight. `He soon gained wider recognition for his role as Jimmy, Louise’s (Susan Sarandon) supportive boyfriend, in Ridley Scott’s 1991 hit Thelma & Louise.

He also worked with Tarantino on The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Beyond Tarantino’s films, Madsen appeared in Donnie Brasco, Free Willy, Die Another Day, and Sin City. He also provided voice work for video games like Grand Theft Auto III.

Michael Madsen's net worth and career impact

At the time of his passing, Michael's net worth was estimated to be around $500 thousand, according to celebritynetworth.com. His income came from film work, voice acting, poetry books, and indie productions.

According to The Daily Mail, he leaves behind five surviving children, including actor Christian Madsen. Madsen had recently filed for divorce in 2024, and his family had faced tragedy with the loss of his son, Hudson, in 2022.

Industry peers shared tributes following his passing. Actor Harvey Keitel remembered him as a true poet of the screen. As per the New York Post report dated July 3, 2025, Harvey Keitel stated:

“We’ve lost another great American poet. Farewell, my dear friend.”

Oscar-winning actress, Virginia Madsen, shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on his gentle and comforting nature.

"We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby."

His name is often tied to Quentin Tarantino’s early work, where he became known for portraying gritty, complex characters. According to CNN, before his passing, Michael Madsen still had more than a dozen films waiting to be released. He was also preparing to publish a new book of poetry called Tears for My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

