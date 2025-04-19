How many times has Taylor Sheridan appeared in Yellowstone and its spin-offs?

Taylor Sheridan rose to fame recently for co-creating Yellowstone (2018-2024) and its subsequent prequel and sequel, 1883 (2021) and 1923 (2022). He is an American screenwriter, director, producer, and actor who has spent 30 years in the industry. Sheridan has received several accolades, including nominations for the Writers Guild of America Award and the Academy Award.

Sheridan is also known for creating or co-creating Sicario (2015), Hell or High Water (2016), Mayor of Kingstown (2021), Tulsa King (2022), and many more. His acting career debuted with his role as Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars (2005-2007) and David Hale in Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014).

Yellowstone Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere

In addition to his main roles, Sheridan is also known for making surprise guest appearances in his shows.

Taylor Sheridan's guest appearances in the Yellowstone universe

Sheridan's character in Yellowstone was a recurring one. He made his first appearance as Travis Wheatley in season 1 episode 5. Travis is a horse trader and is seen displaying his best show horses and cowboys to the Dutton family on their ranch.

His role as Travis in season 1 is brief, and this character doesn't reappear until the premiere episode of season 2. He makes one more appearance in episode 5, giving Travis more screentime than the first two cameos.

Still from season 4.

Sheridan takes a break from these surprise appearances as Travis in season 3, only reappearing in the second episode of season 4. Travis becomes a more prominent character in this season, appearing in five episodes, and four episodes in season 5. Sheridan thus appears for a total of 12 episodes of Yellowstone.

The prequel to this flagship series, 1883, premiered on Paramount+ in February 2022, and fans were surprised to see a familiar face in the seventh episode. Inspired by a real-life rancher, Sheridan plays Charles Goodnight.

The Dutton family make acquaintances with Goodnight in Kansas, and he proves useful later in the episode when he joins Thomas and Shea in fighting off a group of bandits attempting to steal their cattle.

Goodnight is also seen in episode 8 of this season, marking the end of his brief cameo appearances in 1883. His character once again proves useful, as he joins the members of the Dutton family ranch in rounding up their displaced horses after a tornado strikes the town.

Goodnight then bids farewell to the Dutton family, and is seen riding away.

While Sheridan has not made any cameos on the sequel spinoff, 1923, fans on the internet speculate that he may make an appearance soon, following a name-drop of his 1883 character, Charles Goodnight.

In the premiere episode of season 2 of 1923, which aired on February 23, 2025, a wandering cowboy crosses paths with Teonna Rainwater and Pete Plenty Clouds. He mentions to them that the land they have wandered into belongs to a Mr Charles Goodnight, who was a respected frontiersman in Texas.

This scene stirred a buzz on social media platforms, as fans began speculating that Sheridan would take on the role of Charles Goodnight once again. Some other fans claim that while Goodnight may be a character they will see on 1923, Sheridan would probably not be the one to take on the role of an octogenarian Charles.

A multi-faceted figure in the industry, Sheridan has a reputation for making cameos in his productions, and fans are curious to see who he may play next in the Yellowstone franchise. All seasons of Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923 are available to stream on Paramount+

