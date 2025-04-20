How to watch Desire: A Temptations Story online? Streaming details explored

Desire: A Temptations Story, which premiered on Lifetime on April 19 at 8 pm ET, shows the darker side of impulsive love. With their free trials, Philo and Fubo both let viewers stream the thriller movie online for free. People with a cable or satellite account can stream it through Lifetime Live.

The Lifetime movie is about Kendra, a talk show host played by Tasha Smith. Kendra takes a break from work and goes on vacation after her mother dies. There, she meets Malcolm (Adrian Holmes), and they get married quickly after a short romance. Unsettling facts about Malcolm's past start to come to light back home, putting Kendra in danger.

The movie is part of Lifetime's lineup of intense thrillers. Viewers can access the film through multiple streaming services.

Exploring the streaming options for Desire: A Temptations Story

Philo – $28/month (7-day free trial)

Philo is the most affordable way to watch Desire: A Temptations Story. It offers 70+ channels, including Lifetime. It allows streaming on up to three devices and comes with unlimited DVR for 365 days. New users can start with a 7-day free trial.

Fubo – Starting at $79.99/month (Free trial available)

Fubo includes Lifetime in its base package and offers a generous channel lineup for TV lovers and sports fans. A free trial is available for new users. The monthly subscription starts at $79.99 after the trial.

Lifetime Live – Free with cable login

If one already has a cable or satellite subscription, one can stream Desire: A Temptations Story live using the provider login on Lifetime Live. This option comes at no extra cost beyond the existing subscription.

DirecTV Stream – Starting at $84.99/month (5-day free trial)

DirecTV Stream has a good lineup with over 90 channels, such as Lifetime. Lifetime is available to users who have the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier package. Sports, news, and on-demand content are also part of it.

Sling TV – $60.99/month for Orange + Blue or $45.99/month individually

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $45.99/month. Combined, they cost $60.99/month and include Lifetime. Sling is a flexible option for viewers seeking customized channel plans. Check for offers or discounted plans.

Hulu + Live TV – $95.99/month (3-day free trial)

Lifetime is among the 95+ live channels Hulu + Live TV offers. With a subscription, one can use Disney+ and ESPN+ for free and watch Desire: A Temptations Story. It's good for people who want to watch both live and on-demand content.

What happened in Desire: A Temptations Story?

At the beginning of Desire: A Temptations Story, Kendra (Tasha Smith), a popular talk show host, is dealing with her mother's death. Her team tells her she needs a break, so she goes on a trip to rest and recover. She meets Malcolm (Adrian Holmes), a pretty and perfect man, while she is on vacation. Their love grows quickly, and they get married without planning to.

Kendra's dream starts to fall apart after she gets home. She finds out scary things about Malcolm's mysterious past. As she digs deeper, fear and suspicion take the place of love. The movie gets more tense as Kendra tries to figure out Malcolm's secrets. As hidden truths come to light, her safety is in danger.

The thriller shows how being weak emotionally can make one lean towards bad choices. The movie seems to be a journey of love, loss, suspicion, and danger.

Desire: A Temptations Story is available to watch on Lifetime.

