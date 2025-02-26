How to watch Elevation? Streaming details for the Anthony Mackie starring movie explored

Anthony Mackie took a break from his duties as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play a single father in Elevation. The film, directed by George Nolfi, hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Besides Anthony Mackie, the post-apocalyptic thriller movie features several other actors and has a compelling story. It has been recently released on the streaming platform Max for fans to view from the comfort of their homes.

Morena Baccarin appears as a scientist named Nina. Anthony Mackie's Will reluctantly teams up with Nina in hopes of saving his little son. Meanwhile, Maddie Hasson stars as Katie, who is determined to ensure the safety of Nina and Will.

Elevation is now available for streaming

Originally released in November 2024, Elevation is now available for streaming on digital platforms and video-on-demand. Viewers can watch it on Max and the Max Amazon Channel. Additionally, those interested can access the film through bundles like Starz with Max, Hulu with Max, or the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle.

Additionally, the film is available for rent on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Fandango at Home, and Plex for $5.99. Those interested in purchasing the film can find it on Amazon Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Microsoft Store for $14.99.

What is Elevation about?

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"The world has changed. The only habitable place left for humanity is in the high mountains, above 8000 feet. Below 8000 feet dwell the creatures that killed 95% of the human population less than three years ago. To save the life of his young son, a father is forced to venture below “The Line” with a scientist he despises, but who just might hold the key to defeating the monsters, and a young woman determined to keep them both alive long enough to save the human race."

The movie explores themes of survival, resilience, community, and cooperation. It highlights the lengths a father will go to in order to save his child.

Who stars in Elevation?

Anthony Mackie in a still from Elevation (Image via Vertical)

Anthony Mackie stars as Will, a devoted single father who lost his wife to the deadly creatures lurking in the gulf. Now, his sole focus is protecting their son, Hunter, at all costs.

Mackie is best known for playing The Falcon/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also starred in acclaimed films such as Brother to Brother, Million Dollar Baby, and The Adjustment Bureau.

Morena Baccarin in a still from Elevation (Image via Vertical)

Morena Baccarin plays the role of the scientist and fellow survivor Nina. She is dedicated to finding out the weaknesses of the monsters so that she can develop a way to kill them all. She collaborates with Will when he decides to go to the gulf to find his son.

Baccarin is most widely known for her role as Vanessa in the Deadpool film series. Her performance in the thriller series Homeland earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Maddie Hasson appears as Katie, a courageous and resourceful member of the group. She accompanies Will and Nina, showcasing her dedication to ensuring the community's survival. Hasson is known for her role in the ABC series, The Finder. She also appeared in the Netflix series, The Recruit.

Elevation is available for streaming on Max.

